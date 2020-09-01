Primary school in Northern Ireland closes classroom after pupil tests positive for coronavirus

A school in Co Armagh has been forced to close a classroom after a pupil in its Primary 2/3 class tested positive for Covid-19.

The principal of Jonesborough Primary School, Donal Keenan, released an urgent letter to parents on the school's Facebook page last night.

He explained that he had been in contact with the Public Health Agency (PHA) seeking the most up-to-date advice and reassured parents that he was following the advice at every stage.

"If your child is in Primary 2/3 and therefore may have been in close proximity to the positive case last Friday, your details have been passed on to the PHA who will be in touch with you shortly with the latest advice on what you should do next," Mr Keenan said in the letter.

"All children in Primary 2/3 will be asked to self-isolate for 14 days from the last date of contact - in school, Friday, August 28.

"If you are not contacted by the PHA then your child was not in close contact with the positive case and your child is free to return to school."

The classroom affected has since been closed and will undergo an enhanced deep clean but all other areas of Jonesborough PS were unaffected.

Mr Keenan added: "I do appreciate the concerns of parents, pupils and the wider school community and wish to reassure you that every precaution has been taken.

"Ensuring the safety of pupils and staff is my absolute priority and I will continue to monitor this situation carefully and keep you informed."

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Mr Keenan said the school is working with the PHA and the Department of Education.

Many people responded positively to Mr Keenan's letter, praising how the school was handling the situation. One wrote: "Great leadership, Donal. Best wishes to all your staff and pupils for a safe return."

Elsewhere, Ballyclare Secondary School was unable to reopen yesterday after a pupil tested positive after being in the school on Thursday, August 20.

Two schools on the Falls Road - St Kevin's Primary and St Louise's College - previously confirmed positive cases among the school communities.

