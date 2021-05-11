Pregnant women to be offered Covid vaccine in coming days

Pregnant women are to start being offered a Covid-19 vaccine in the coming days.

The vaccine is to be made available to mothers-to-be who are between 14 and 36 weeks gestation.

The first group to be offered a jab are between 30-36 weeks gestation.

In a posting the National Maternity Hospital in Holles St in Dublin said a vaccination clinic will be held at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

It is expected that women from outside Dublin will be offered a vaccine in a local vaccination centre.

The women will be given either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

They will receive a text message with an appointment.

The HSE advice to pregnant women is to "talk to your obstetrician or GP about getting your COVID-19 vaccine if you are pregnant.

"Being vaccinated will reduce the chance of you becoming very unwell.

It may also reduce the chance of complications during pregnancy, such as premature labour. This can happen if you are seriously ill with Covid-19 (coronavirus).

"The Covid-19 vaccines are new and were not tested on pregnant women during clinical trials. But more than 100,000 pregnant women in the US have now had a Covid-19 vaccine. No safety concerns have been raised for these women or their babies.

"The information we have so far shows that the Covid-19 vaccines do not have any negative effect on babies in the womb.

"Recent reports have shown that pregnant women pass on antibodies from the vaccine. This may help to protect their babies after birth.

"The vaccines are not live vaccines, so they cannot infect either mother or baby with Covid-19.

"The vaccines are rapidly broken down in the body and cannot become part of your or your baby’s DNA."