'Prayer is getting us through' - Dublin Travellers on community and faith during coronavirus crisis

There is no avoiding the apocalyptic atmosphere that has covered our island since the coronavirus hit our shores in mid-March.

Bare streets, panic buying, in-fighting and fear have become as much a part of our routines as the evening report of deaths and diagnosis. Even for the most ardent atheists among us – there is something undeniably biblical about the times we find ourselves in.

While many turn to science to offer redemption from the pestilence - those of faith, particularly during Easter, turn their hopes and prayers to a higher power.

On the evening of Good Friday, while across the country the traditional pageantry of the Stations was cancelled - members of the Travelling community gathered on their site in Ballymun to offer prayers.

Members of the travelling community gather for Good Friday prayers at St Margaret's halting site in Ballymun in Dublin. Pic:Mark Condren 11.4.2020

Twitter

Email

Members of the travelling community gather for Good Friday prayers at St Margaret's halting site in Ballymun in Dublin. Pic:Mark Condren 11.4.2020

“Our faith gives us great strength and comfort,” says Martin Stokes, who led the prayer service.

“We’d have this every year for Good Friday, normally we’d have the priest come in and lead the Stations but obviously that wasn’t possible this year.

“We’d take it on board ourselves. We did the Rosary, we did the Chaplet of the Divine Mercy and we did the Stations of the Cross. So we made it a little bit bigger this year.

“All the residents were very good, they all came out and we were all very pleased, it just made it our day. If we hadn’t gone ahead with the prayers, we would have missed out on something. We would have missed out on the prayer and the stations and the get-together as a community on the site. That was important too.”

It’s the sense of community that Martin really seems to relish. He explains that faith still holds a stable place in the lives of member of the Travelling community. Faith and family, and the two things went hand-in-hand on Friday. Martin proudly talked about his grandson Tommy carrying the cross and sitting on his knee as they repeated the Rosary. Together.

“It brings great comfort knowing that your home is blessed, your family are blessed. One of the reasons we met up to pray this year is for our families, for protection.

“That’s all any of us want at the moment. That’s one of my main reasons for praying is for the protection of my family and for guidance.

“Prayer in particular gives me great comfort,” reflects Martin. “We all have the ups and downs and worries. But prayers and our faith in Jesus always bring us through.”

Ellie Stokes at Good Friday prayers at St Margaret's halting site in Ballymun in Dublin Pic: Mark Condren

Twitter

Email

Ellie Stokes at Good Friday prayers at St Margaret's halting site in Ballymun in Dublin Pic: Mark Condren

Pavee Point - the advocate group for Travellers rights - has been vocal since the viral outbreak to ensure that Travellers aren’t left behind in controlling the outbreak and the residents of the Ballymun site haven’t escaped the impact of the lockdown.

“We are isolating ourselves, it’s pointless to say we‘re not,” says Martin. “But maybe not as much as the settled person would. If you’re in a house, you’re in a house and you’re isolating and that’s that. But in the caravan it’s different. We’d still come out into the site and say hello.

“We are definitely taking it seriously. We have 30 bays here and we wouldn't have everyone out talking and chatting or anything. But you’d be out, just one or two – checking in. We're well aware of the social distancing,” he says.

“God forbid if anyone had it, obviously everyone would be informed straight away.

“We’re not neglecting the situation, obviously we’re being very careful if going out to the shops or anything like that.

“Thanks be to God, the virus is at a very low rate in the Travelling community. I would put that down to Travellers doing a lot of prayers. A lot of Travellers would have a very strong faith. We’re putting our trust in God.”

