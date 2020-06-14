| 9.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Post-lockdown divide exists as capital has most deaths and new cases of virus

 

View: Prof Philip Nolan said it may be possible to have bespoke solutions to distancing rule. Photo: Gareth Chaney, Collins Expand

Close

View: Prof Philip Nolan said it may be possible to have bespoke solutions to distancing rule. Photo: Gareth Chaney, Collins

View: Prof Philip Nolan said it may be possible to have bespoke solutions to distancing rule. Photo: Gareth Chaney, Collins

View: Prof Philip Nolan said it may be possible to have bespoke solutions to distancing rule. Photo: Gareth Chaney, Collins

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

A post-lockdown divide shows Dublin continues to see more deaths and new cases of Covid-19 than other counties.

It was the only county to record more than five deaths a week from the virus over the course of a month.

It remains the hardest hit by the virus as the number of people dying across the country overall fell for the seventh week in a row up to June 5.

Related Content