Post-lockdown divide exists as capital has most deaths and new cases of virus

A post-lockdown divide shows Dublin continues to see more deaths and new cases of Covid-19 than other counties.

It was the only county to record more than five deaths a week from the virus over the course of a month.

It remains the hardest hit by the virus as the number of people dying across the country overall fell for the seventh week in a row up to June 5.

When it comes to new cases, Dublin was the only county to see 20 more people struck by the virus in the same week.

Cork was the only other county to record more than 10 new cases during that week.

Donegal, Laois and Kerry recorded fewer than 10 new cases for five weeks, the analysis from the Central Statistics Office showed.

Sligo and Waterford have had the longest stretch of fewer than 10 new cases a week for six weeks.

It comes as the Department of Health announced one death from the virus yesterday, bringing the overall death toll to 1,706.

A further eight newly diagnosed cases of the virus were announced yesterday. It means 25,303 people have had the virus here since it first struck earlier this year.

The virus claimed the lives of 34 more men than women and it continues to affect the older age groups with 65pc of all confirmed Covid-19 deaths to date aged 80 years or older.

The latest trends come as nursing homes which are 28 days free of the virus will be able to accept visits to residents from today.

Just one person can visit at a time and strict regulations must be followed.

The visit cannot last for more than half-an-hour. The number of clusters of cases in private homes continues to increase.

The number of close contacts reported by people newly diagnosed with the virus has risen to an average of six, up from three in May.

Meanwhile, a decision will also be made this week on whether to reduce the two-metre physical distancing rule to one metre in some areas of the hospitality industry, including pubs, which are expected to be allowed to open on June 29 if they serve food.

Prof Philip Nolan of Maynooth University, who is leading the team tracking the virus, told RTÉ radio yesterday that it might be possible to have bespoke solutions to physical distancing.

Health Minister Simon Harris said that a custom-made approach would be needed for the reopening of schools.

He said: "Last Thursday we sent draft public health guidance to the Department of Education. They are going to give their input into that this week and hopefully over the next week or two the Minister for Education will be in a position to publish plans."