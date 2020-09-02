Possible penalties of up to €40 for not wearing a facemask

Stephen Donnelly said penalties of up to €40 could be introduced for the non compliance of mask wearing during Covid-19.

The health minister stated that a current 1914 penal provision is deemed too strict to deal with the breaking of public health guidelines, such as face masks and house parties.

And the Government is now seeking to draw up new legislation to bring in penalties more suitable to address the flouting of measures.

Review of opening of pubs

Meanwhile Justice Minister Helen McEntee stated the opening of pubs would once again be reviewed on September 13.

And she hoped legislation to clamp down on those flouting public health regulations would help open up so called ‘wet’ pubs.

“These are people who have worked their entire lives,” Minister McEntee told Claire Byrne on RTÉ’s Radio 1’s Today.

"For some people their social life is a pint mid week," Minister McEntee said the Government wanted to reopen all pubs but it was of the utmost importance that health was prioritised.

Minister McEntee said that new legislation to give gardaí further powers of enforcement will allow officers to shut pubs down for up to a month if they are in breach of public health guidelines.

The legislation has been brought about after an increased number of breaches, she stated.

The powers would now allow gardai to deal with "repeat offenders" who had continued to flout the regulations.

Officers would, however, first seek to engage with publicans to see guidelines aren’t being breached.

But if breaches are found to be taking place, gardai will be able to close a pub on the day if the publican refuses to comply.

If a pub is asked for a second time to comply and again refuses, a garda sergeant can ask the district court for an emergency closure for up to three days.

And if a third breach takes place, after gardai have become involved, a court order can be introduced to close the pub for between seven and 30 days.

The measures would help create a roadmap to open up pubs who would comply with health guidelines.

Minister Donnelly told Pat Kenny on Newstalk: “The big problem we have is the regulations are within the 1914 Health Act.

“In other words, there's a penal provision and it’s for a fine of up to €2,500 or a prison sentence of six months. It's completely disproportionate and not in the spirit with the solidarity we need. I’ll be seeking to amend the 1914 Act and for (not wearing) face coverings… €20 and €40 euro fines.”

Minister Donnelly said regarding house parties, it was vital that “there are more appropriate fines.”

“We can say it's against the law, that there are appropriate penalties and we aren't relying on this (penalty) that isn't fit for purpose. We decided in the short term not to apply penalties. We are conscious of the sanctity of the home.

“And the only option would be to apply this draconian power from 73 years ago, which we felt was inappropriate.

“We can take a look to see if we want to give the gardai enforcement powers.

“We want to make it clear it's a legal requirement. We can't have more than six people to a house from more than four households.”

Minister Donnelly said he had become aware of a house party some weeks ago which saw one young man who was asymptomatic and was unaware he had Covid-19, infect 30 people.

“We want to make sure there's a clear message sent out … don't do this, you're putting yourself and other people at risk.”

Mr Donnelly added that localised lockdowns had been revealed as being highly effective and though there were no more plans currently for any regional restrictions, there had been an increase in cases noted in north Dublin, particularly near Kildare.

This was something, he added, that was being monitored. However, he reconfirmed there was no plan for any lockdown in Dublin.

Mr Donnelly also stated that a new roadmap would be published in two weeks which would signal that localised lockdowns are preferential.

Part of these measures would look at how “speed is important.”

Paul Reid, director general of the HSE, told Claire Byrne, that we are now entering “a difficult winter.”

Mr Reid admitted there are “apprehensions,” as “we are living with Covid-19.” “We have to live and plan differently,” he said.

“We are saying to the public we are in a difficult phase,” Mr Reid added.

“People are angry, looking for clarity… We need to give people hope and confidence.

“We have learned a lot about the virus. The basics work. Our first line of defence are the public health measures.”

“Last week we tested 58,000. We have a very strong testing and training system in place.”

Flu vaccinations had been delayed globally but he expected these to be rolled out in Ireland within weeks, including for two to 12-year-olds, as the HSE attempts to protect the population from flu while Covid-19 continues to be an issue.

But with a drop in deaths across the past 10 days and a lower number of people in ICU since the height of the pandemic, progress had, he insisted, been made.

“We are in a much better, stronger place than at the peak of this virus but we can’t drop our guard.”

