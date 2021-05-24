Politicians and scientists spear-heading Ireland’s Covid-19 response have got their vaccine - so who got what jab?

Taoiseach Micheal Martin receiving his AstraZeneca jab administered by Brenda Dillon, assistant director of nursing at Health Service Executive (HSE) vaccination centre in Cork City Hall for his vaccination against Covid-19 Photo credit: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision/PA Wire

Some of our top leaders spearheading the pandemic response have got their Covid-19 vaccine - so who got what jab?

Taoiseach Micheal Martin got his jab in early May when he was administered the AstraZeneca jab at Cork City Hall.

He will get his second dose in early August and at the time of his first jab he predicted a "good summer."

Delighted to get my #CovidVaccine today from the fantastic @HSELive staff and volunteers at Cork City Hall



The vaccines are making a major difference, as we protect the most vulnerable and open up society! pic.twitter.com/30EccijGY4 — MicheÃ¡l Martin (@MichealMartinTD) May 9, 2021

HSE chief Paul Reid received his first dose of AstraZeneca a few days later in the Institute of Technology in Sligo.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan, who is in his fifties, received a first dose of the Pfizer jab in the Aviva stadium last week.

Asked about the occasion and how happy he was he said :"I am sure everyone who gets the vaccine is happy to get it .

"I would encourage everyone to register and come forward for a vaccine.

“We need everyone to take the vaccine and I am sure everyone who takes it will be pleased ."

And so, 501 days after the SARS-CoV-2 viral genome sequence is published, and having happily waited until over 1.8m more vulnerable adults in this country were vaccinated, it is with joy and gratitude that today I got my COVID-19 vaccine. 1/5 pic.twitter.com/9MxdZknynR — Professor Philip Nolan (@President_MU) May 23, 2021

Yesterday Prof Philip Nolan, President of Maynooth University, also in his fifties, who is a member of Nphet and tracks the virus, was vaccinated with the one-shot Johnson and Johnson jab.

He took to Twitter to express his "joy and gratitude."

He said: "We can only vaccinate our way out of the pandemic if we continue to suppress transmission as vaccines offer increasing protection and we offer vaccines to everyone ,globally and minimise barriers to uptake.

He added: "Let's hold firm on this island over the coming weeks, each doing our part to minimise the risk of transmission as more of us are protected and each of us advocating and working for global availability and uptake of vaccination."

Several leading scientists who have shared their insignts and knowledge during the pandemic have also been vaccinated.

Prof Kingston Mills Professor of Experimental Immunology, School of Biochemistry and Immunology, Trinity College received the AstraZeneca vaccine.

His colleague Prof Luke O' Neill has got the Pfizer vaccine.

Big thanks to vaccinator Adam and all at the Aviva on Friday where I got my first jab. Over 2 million now and counting. pic.twitter.com/wZROpJBzoK — Luke O'Neill (@laoneill111) May 16, 2021

Meanwhile, the HSE expects to administer up to 300,000 doses of vaccine this week.

It is distributing available doses of Johnson and Johnson vaccine to vaccination centres to be offered to people over 50.

AstraZeneca is being administered for second doses so people in their 40s are to be offered either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

Meanwhile, WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesu opened the World Health Assembly with special tribute to the sacrifices of health workers worldwide striving to protect people from Covid-19.

He said that no variants have emerged that significantly undermine efficacy of vaccines, diagnostics or therapeutics. But there is no guarantee that will remain the case.

Seventeen months into the defining health crisis of our age, the world remains in a dangerous situation. So far in 2021, there have been more cases and deaths reported compared to the whole of 2020.

On current trends, the number of deaths will overtake last year’s total within the next three weeks, he added.

The pandemic will not be over until and unless transmission is controlled in every last country.

The vaccine crisis is a “scandalous inequity that is perpetuating the pandemic,” he said.

He urged Member States to support a “sprint to September” to vaccinate at least 10 pc of the population of every country by September, and a “drive to December” to achieve our goal of vaccinating at least 30 pc by the end of the year as a minimum.

Dr Tedros noted the proposal by the International Monterary Fund to vaccinate 40 percent of the world’s population by the end of 2021 and 60 percent by mid-2022.

The number of doses made available to COVAX remains vastly inadequate. To date, COVAX has shipped 70 million doses to 124 countries and economies. But that is sufficient for less than 0.5pc of the combined population of those countries