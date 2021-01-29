Political 'Covid clangers' raining down from all sides

When Mary Lou McDonald gets on the Taoiseach’s case about the lack of “an all-island Covid-19 approach” it’s tempting to ask: “Great idea, Mary Lou – do you know anybody in government in Belfast we could ring?”

On the other hand, you could take a charitable view of Marc MacSharry suggesting Ireland approach even the Ku Klux Klan for Covid vaccine, and dub it a badly chosen figure of speech. But then, less than 24 hours later, we find he’s in the wars again making snide comments about the Nphet doctors’ “media careers”. Meeow!

Yes, you’ve guessed it, we are talking about ‘Covid-19 political clangers’. And, in case you think we’re being unfair to any particular side, let’s declare that these clangers have dropped regularly across all parties.

There was the diverse political tribe who merrily went a-golfing and a-dining in lockdown time in Clifden last August. There was the Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and his ‘trampoline moment’.

There was the then he alth minister Simon Harris thinking out loud on live nation al radio about the “18 other Covids” tha t preceded the dreaded 19th virus (the 19 refers to the year, dodo). There was Danny Healy-Rae comparing anti-Covid measures with Russian dictatorships. And we could go on – and on. It is also important to say that Covid-19 has made daily life hard for all politicians. Those in Government are continually purveying very grim news with limited remedies.

Read More

But it is even harder again for those in opposition. In this crazy business, the worst and potentially fatal thing is to be ignored. It’s all well and good urging political “green jerseys” all round for the common good. Opposition politicians just automatically agreeing with Government risk sinking from view like a stone – but too-harsh criticisms appear cheap.

Ms McDonald, as well as being leader of Sinn Féin, is leader of the opposition. Hark at what a previous holder of that job – one John Bruton of Fine Gael – had to say about the post.

“Being leader of the opposition is by some distance the hardest job in politics,” Mr Bruton said just last year. He recalled internal pressure from colleagues to always oppose – and public pressure not to be negative.

But Ms McDonald’s Covid problems do not end with her party being in power in Belfast, and opposition in Dublin. There are her urging an opening of all pubs last September when only food pubs operated. This now contrasts with ‘Zero Covid’ and mass quarantine for all.

Sinn Féin is not the only one struggling to catch up with a changing public mood. There was little public opposition last December to a phased Christmas reopening and the opposition agreed.

The rampant spike in Covid-19 cases and its severe strain on the health services have dramatically changed the public mood. Ms McDonald, and other opposition leaders in Social Democrats, Labour and Solidarity People Before Profit, are reflecting a public mood which is now equally lockdown- weary – because people are now vastly more resigned to the necessity for the tightest controls.

When you think back to just last October, you’ll find that none other than Tánaiste and Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar was in similar territory as he fretted about the public mood. On Sunday evening, October 4, it emerged that Nphet, led once again by Dr Tony Holohan on his return to work, had urged a full Level 5 lockdown – but the Government rejected this.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin was more circumspect in his reasons for taking things only to Level 3-plus. But on Monday night, October 5, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar appeared on Claire Byrne’s RTÉ show to effectively fillet Dr Holohan and his team for measures that were “not thought through”.

It was jaw-dropping TV. But the scientists came out the better end of that one – 11 days later, the Government announced full Level 5 from Monday, October 19.

In ways it all makes current embattled Health Minister’s Stephen Donnelly’s ‘trampoline moment’ seem rather innocent, if clunky. Last August he was straining to find metaphors to downplay the risk of reopening schools – something else the public badly wanted at the time.

Then there was that sinking feeling as he heard himself compare it with the risks of children playing on trampolines. Oh, those Covid clangers!