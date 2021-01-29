| 7.1°C Dublin

Political 'Covid clangers' raining down from all sides

John Downing

Sinn Féin and opposition leader Mary Lou McDonald. Photo: Justin Farrelly.

Sinn Féin and opposition leader Mary Lou McDonald. Photo: Justin Farrelly.

When Mary Lou McDonald gets on the Taoiseach’s case about the lack of “an all-island Covid-19 approach” it’s tempting to ask: “Great idea, Mary Lou – do you know anybody in government in Belfast we could ring?”

On the other hand, you could take a charitable view of Marc MacSharry suggesting Ireland approach even the Ku Klux Klan for Covid vaccine, and dub it a badly chosen figure of speech. But then, less than 24 hours later, we find he’s in the wars again making snide comments about the Nphet doctors’ “media careers”. Meeow!

Yes, you’ve guessed it, we are talking about ‘Covid-19 political clangers’. And, in case you think we’re being unfair to any particular side, let’s declare that these clangers have dropped regularly across all parties.

