| 3.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Plotting an escape from lockdown will only deliver fresh headaches for stretched firms

Richard Curran

Supply issues: Retail is just one sector that may find it tough to exit the lockdown successfully. Photo: Reuters Expand

Close

Supply issues: Retail is just one sector that may find it tough to exit the lockdown successfully. Photo: Reuters

Supply issues: Retail is just one sector that may find it tough to exit the lockdown successfully. Photo: Reuters

REUTERS

Supply issues: Retail is just one sector that may find it tough to exit the lockdown successfully. Photo: Reuters

Governments and business executives in so many countries are desperate to begin to ease up on lockdowns to save their economies. The Austrians are talking about beginning to open up in a gradual and "controlled" way in the coming weeks.

In the US, president Donald Trump has been itching to announce an easing of isolation measures to get people back into work again.

Even in the UK, where prime minister Boris Johnson is in intensive care, the language is beginning to shift towards plans about how to get people back working.