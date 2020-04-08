Plotting an escape from lockdown will only deliver fresh headaches for stretched firms

Governments and business executives in so many countries are desperate to begin to ease up on lockdowns to save their economies. The Austrians are talking about beginning to open up in a gradual and "controlled" way in the coming weeks.

In the US, president Donald Trump has been itching to announce an easing of isolation measures to get people back into work again.

Even in the UK, where prime minister Boris Johnson is in intensive care, the language is beginning to shift towards plans about how to get people back working.

What started out as 'herd immunity' has now become 'no exit strategy' from the lockdown.

Smart businesses will inevitably want to develop some kind of plan about how they could gradually open up again, but in reality, actually formulating such a plan seems almost impossible right now.

Ultimately, it is all driven by the health issues. China reported a gradual return to work in parts of the economy only to see new cases of Covid-19 rise slowly as it was reintroduced by people travelling back from abroad or visiting.

The government there has managed to keep a tight lid on those numbers and this week saw no new cases for the first time. This is encouraging but hardly suggests the crisis is over.

Wuhan, the city at the epicentre of the outbreak, began to reopen yesterday but how long will China have to keep people out?

The real challenge will come if a second wave arrives. In the absence of a vaccine, countries like Ireland face the possibility of a gradual lifting of isolation measures only to have them reinstated again as winter approaches later in the year.

It is quite possible we will have varying degrees of on/off lockdowns for some time.

So how do you plan for that if you are running a business?

First up is manufacturing. We could see an earlier return of manufacturing, purely from a logistical point of view, than we would for services sectors like retailing, hospitality or hairdressing.

But manufacturers can only go back to making stuff if somebody either in Ireland or an export market is ready, willing or able to buy it.

Take the tourism sector. All of 2020 now looks like a write-off.

Even if the disease comes under control later in the year, there is little confidence that visitors from key markets will be willing or able themselves to travel for an autumn holiday in Ireland.

Businesses like hotels may want to prepare for the domestic market in the autumn. But how big will that be? How many will travel for breaks around Ireland?

That may depend on how many of us have the money. Given that half a million jobs have already been lost or are having wages subsidised by the State, it isn't at all clear what the level of demand will be.

Pat McCann, the CEO of Dalata Hotel Group, said last week that it would be 2022 before things could get right back to normal - and that may be optimistic if there is a wider global recession.

Nevertheless, there may be an opportunity for businesses in that sector to plan for some kind of upturn or return even if it ends up being temporary or bitty in the short term.

The Government has moved quickly to provide measures to support employees and businesses when it comes to workers and wages. The measures are probably not enough.

They will have to be flexible when the time comes for some semblance of a return to business.

Many employers may find they are allowed to reopen but only have enough orders, bookings or business for mainly part-time staff.

The Government supports will have to be nimble to respond to several different iterations of lockdown before this crisis is truly over.

Sectors that rely on exports or imported materials will rely on the supply chain of their trading partners.

Domestic sectors like retailing will still have supply chain issues, as well as issues with the inevitable dent to consumer incomes and their confidence.

Already in the UK, the clothing warehouses are full as shipping containers full of new clothes, which left Asia two weeks ago, arrive in docks with more unsold product.

Businesses had to see a 25pc fall in their turnover because of Covid-19 in order to avail of the State's wage subsidy scheme. How will it work on the return?

At what point do they no longer avail of it if there is a short-lived, temporary upside?

Internally, this could become a human resources nightmare within organisations.

Similarly, it could be a source of simmering resentment if big firms are told they are further back in the queue for reopening than small businesses are.

The most immediate issue for the Government, from an economic perspective, is how to ensure there are not mass defaults on debts and consequent insolvencies, especially in small businesses.

At any one moment in time, small firms owe and are owed tens of thousands of euro, which translates into billions across the economy. Much of that will not get paid in the short term.

The Government has found a method to protect workers' incomes but not the businesses themselves.

SMEs don't want to borrow their way through the crisis. They need direct subvention.

The Government must also line up stimulus measures for when the coast is clear. Sometimes the best stimulus measures are the most direct.