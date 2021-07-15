YOUNG unvaccinated people have been begged not to socialise indoors, and to take extreme care in coming weeks.

The appeal came amid a Dáil warning that Covid cases are about to soar — and hospitals could be ‘overwhelmed.’

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said he was issuing a public appeal on the last day of the Dáil because hospitals were about to come under pressure again and there would be a rise in deaths.

Huge numbers of people remain not fully vaccinated, he warned, and there had been a ‘major surge’ lately in Covid cases among young people.

He asked them: “Please avoid socialising indoors.”

Cases are rising, and the unvaccinated are at more risk than they ever were before — since this pandemic began — because of Delta, the Tanaiste said.

He added: “There is a risk that if they don't take care that they will overwhelm our hospitals and put healthcare workers under enormous strain again.”

He said he wanted to directly address unvaccinated people: “You’re very high risk. Treat this pandemic as seriously as you did at any point.

“We're entering a new phase of the pandemic. We have vaccines now which has weakened the connection between cases and hospitalisations and deaths — but not broken it.

“And we have a virus now that is more infectious than ever before.”

At the start of the pandemic, older people were the most vulnerable, he said, and had been asked to stay at home in a message that that saved lives.

“But things have changed. Now unvaccinated people and people who are not fully vaccinated, are the most vulnerable. They are at greater risk than ever before in this pandemic because this variant of the virus is so transmissible. “

There had been 200 people in intensive care over the past two months and 199 of them were not fully vaccinated, he said.

“We're seeing a major surge in cases almost entirely among younger people and those not fully vaccinated.”

The Fine Gael leader said: “I ask them over the summer, at least until you're fully vaccinated, please avoid socialising indoors.

“Please keep your social contacts to minimum. Please avoid non-essential foreign travel. Please wear a mask, even outdoors, and in crowded scenarios.

“People who are unvaccinated are more at risk over the next few weeks that at any point in this pandemic.

“It is not over.”