| 9.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Plan to lift home visit restrictions for week of Christmas  

The HSE's Paul Reid during a weekly HSE operational update on the response to Covid-19 at Dr Steevens Hospital, Dublin. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins Expand

Close

The HSE's Paul Reid during a weekly HSE operational update on the response to Covid-19 at Dr Steevens Hospital, Dublin. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins

The HSE's Paul Reid during a weekly HSE operational update on the response to Covid-19 at Dr Steevens Hospital, Dublin. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins

Collins Dublin, Gareth Chaney

The HSE's Paul Reid during a weekly HSE operational update on the response to Covid-19 at Dr Steevens Hospital, Dublin. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins

Philip Ryan Twitter Email

Limits on household visits would be lifted for Christmas week under plans being considered by the Government.

Inter-county travel will also be permitted for a brief period to allow people go home to see their friends and family.

However, the public will be asked to limit their interactions to one main gathering during the Christmas period to help stop the spread of the virus.

Privacy