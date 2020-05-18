Picnics discouraged as Government says 'do your exercise and then go home'

Cycling through the Dark Hedges in Co Antrim made famous by the HBO television series ‘Game of Thrones’. Photo: REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

PEOPLE have been discouraged from having picnics at nature trails or beaches as a senior government official warned that discipline must be maintained as coronavirus restrictions are eased.

Today marks the first significant easing for restrictions and four people from different households are now allowed to meet up outside.

Outdoor spaces where people can move freely and maintain two metre social distancing like mountain walks and beaches and their car parks are being reopened.

Public sports facilities like pitches, tennis courts and golf courses can also be opened, but again physical distancing must be practiced.

Department of the Taoiseach assistant secretary general Liz Canavan today said that the government still advises people t stay at home as much as possible to minimise the spread of Covid-19.

But exercise within 5km of an individual's home is allowed.

Read More





She said: "It is critical in this that you continue to observe social distancing while exercising."

And Ms Canavan added: "If you're visiting a public amenity try not to stay too long at the site or have picnics.

"Please do your exercise and then go home."

She said the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport have set up an expert group to look at how other sports can begin again in later phases of the government's roadmap for reopening of Ireland.

Ms Canavan said: "As we ease restrictions from today. It's really important that we are disciplined in keeping to the measures specified.

"Our ability to move through the phases will depend on sticking with it."

She said that "Many of these habits, will have to become the norm for us, for some time."

Ms Canavan said that "Now more than ever it’s vital to practice the good hygiene measures."

These are washing hands regularly and thoroughly, good cough and sneeze etiquette and observing the social distancing measures.

"If you are sick, you must stay at home and self-isolate and do it immediately, don’t put it off," she added.

Face coverings are now recommended on public transport and in enclosed indoor public areas like shops.

Ms Canavan said details on how to make and wear face coverings are now on Gov.ie

She also said: "We urge you not to criticise or judge people who are not wearing them.

"There may be a number of reasons why they don't and face coverings aren't suitable for everyone, including children under the age of 13."

She said Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan "put it very well" when he said on Friday that face coverings aren't a "magic shield".

Ms Canavan said the advice is in addition to "the other more important" hygiene measures and that "face coverings, if not properly used are not much use."

The over-70s and people with medical conditions that make them more vulnerable to Covid-19 are still advises to stay at home apart from brief exercise within the 5km limit.

Ms Canavan said that if anyone needs assistance they can seek help through the Community Call initiative.

Alone, the national charity for older people also has a helpline on 0818 222 024.

Online Editors