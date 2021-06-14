Pharmacies ‘inundated’ with people wanting one-shot Johnson and Johnson Covid-19 vaccine

A pharmacist in the US prepares doses of the Johnson and Johnson Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images

AROUND 800 pharmacies around the country will be administering the single shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine to the over-50s and are due to begin later this week.

Deliveries began today and each pharmacy will initially be supplied with 50 doses of the vaccine.

Kathy Maher, co-owner of Haven Pharmacy in Duleek, Co Meath, is expecting her delivery of Covid-19 vaccines on Friday. She said the pharmacy had been “inundated” with people asking for vaccine appointments.

“We’ve delivered the flu vaccine for over a decade, so we’re well used to doing this,” she said.

The community pharmacist, who runs the business with her husband, said that since the measure was announced last week, “the phone calls started and people have been coming in and putting their names down on a waitlist”.

Around 140,000 over-50s have not yet received a vaccine, and the pharmacist said vaccination in pharmacies is “well welcome in our area”, and likewise in other rural areas that have no direct public transport to vaccination centres.

She added that some over-50s have been waiting for the single-shot vaccine due to this inaccessibility to centres.

She said now “you can go into your local pharmacy, have it administered, wait 15 minutes and be out again”.

Darragh O’Loughlin, secretary general of the Irish Pharmacy Union (IPU), said pharmacies are being “cautious” and most won’t be offering vaccine appointments until they have it in the store “in case they don’t turn up”.

He said one of the biggest issues GPs encountered when they started vaccinating earlier this year was deliveries “not turning up”.

“Pharmacists are being cautious,” he said. “They are going to book people in for when they know the vaccine comes in.”

He added that supplies of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine into Ireland have been “unreliable – we should have had 600,000 of them in April, May and June, we’d be lucky to get one third of that”.

Mr O’Loughlin said people are attracted to the idea of getting the single-shot vaccine in pharmacies because of the “accessibility and trust” of their local pharmacy. He added that “some pharmacies have a lot of people contacting them already trying to get their name on the list”.

He said a large number of people under the age of 50 have been contacting pharmacists asking for the vaccine – in particular in respect of vulnerable people, homeless people, or those who live or work in crowded environments.

“We’ve had contact from pharmacies who have identified a lot of vulnerable people or people with a high need for vaccination who might not be 50 years of age.”

He said the IPU would be discussing with the HSE lowering the age limit or allowing more flexibility surrounding pharmacy vaccinations.

Mr O’Loughlin added there is “a lot of interest” in people who want to mix vaccines. “But the HSE is not supporting that,” he said. “If your first shot was AstraZeneca, your second shot will be the same.”

Lisa Byrne, superintendent pharmacist at McCabe’s Pharmacy, said 13 of the chain’s 27 pharmacies will be administering the vaccine in a process that is expected to begin later this week.

She said a number of pharmacies are receiving calls from people who have received their first dose of the AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccines, and are now seeking the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine due to long wait times between doses.

“Unfortunately it’s not within HSE guidance to do that,” Ms Byrne said.

Once a vial of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been opened, all five doses must be administered within three hours.

The pharmacist said it would be “difficult at this point in the vaccination campaign, when the cohort is quite limited and a lot of people have been vaccinated, to ensure we have those five people”.