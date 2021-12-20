Permanent quarantine centres set up as China fights variant

A worker is seen at the construction site of a makeshift quarantine facility at a sports centre following the coronavirus disease outbreak in Shangyu district of Shaoxing, Zhejiang province, China. Photo: Reuters

China is setting up permanent quarantine facilities across the country as it continues to impose draconian containment policies in the fight against the Omicron variant.

Provincial authorities are moving away from the model of coronavirus quarantine hotels, with

one new permanent centre in Guangzhou said to contain more than 5,000 rooms.

China is also doubling down on its policies of closed borders, mass testing and contact tracing just as Omicron poses a threat to its “zero-Covid” approach.

“The construction of permanent quarantine centres across the country sends a clear, chilly signal that involuntary quarantine for inbound travellers may remain in place before China fully opens its borders,” said Yanzhong Huang, senior fellow for global health at the New York-based think tank Council on Foreign Relations.

China closed its borders to most foreigners in March 2020 and currently requires all international arrivals to undergo at least 14 days of hotel quarantine, followed by at least one week of home observation.

Some cities require as many as 28 days of hotel quarantine, followed by 28 days of home isolation.

China has vaccinated more than 82pc of its population with domestic inactivated vaccines, but these people are likely still vulnerable to virus mutations such as Delta and Omicron.

A recent study by University of Hong Kong researchers found two doses of the vaccine made by Sinovac Biotech Ltd, which is one of the most widely used in China,

were inefficient against Omicron, and that boosters would be needed to improve protection.

Visit our Covid-19 vaccine dashboard for updates on the roll out of the vaccination program and the rate of Coronavirus cases Ireland

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2021]