People with single dose of AstraZeneca to be offered Pfizer or Moderna second jab from today

People who received a single dose of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine will be offered a Pfizer or Moderna jab from today.

The vaccines will be given at HSE walk-in dose two clinics.

It came as another 1,751 confirmed cases of Covid-19 were reported, with 343 people in hospital, 59 of whom were in intensive care.

It follows recent advice from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) that people who turned down a second dose of AstraZeneca or had a reaction to the first could be offered a Pfizer or Moderna shot to complete their vaccination course.

Read More

Dr Lucy Jessop, Director of Public Health at the HSE National Immunisation Office said :”AstraZeneca is a two-dose vaccine and you need a second dose to be fully vaccinated. If you had your first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, you should get a second dose of the same vaccine.

“Millions of people have been given 2 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine. There is extensive research about the safety and effectiveness of 2 doses of this vaccine.”

“However, for the small number of people who have not had a second dose of AstraZeneca, they now have the option to receive an mRNA Covid-19 vaccine dose instead if it is suitable for them, which will mean they are fully vaccinated.

“The HSE advice is that it’s safer to receive a second dose and become fully vaccinated, than to remain only partially vaccinated.”

People who want to get an mRNA vaccine after their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, can attend an mRNA dose 2 walk-in vaccination clinic.

Most dose 2 walk-in clinics will be offering Pfizer.

People can go to any mRNA dose 2 walk-in clinic location as long as their vaccination is due and they have proof of their first dose such as their vaccination record card).

The HSE said it does not matter where the first dose was given -for example, through a GP, pharmacy, healthcare setting or in another country.

The dose 2 mRNA vaccine should be given at least 28 days after getting the first dose of AstraZeneca. People are fully vaccinated:

• 7 days after their Pfizer/BioNTech dose

• 14 days after their Moderna dose