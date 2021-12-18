People recovered from Covid should be able to get booster jabs sooner than six months after infection – Taoiseach

The Taoiseach has said people who have recovered from Covid-19 should be able to get booster vaccines sooner and he is “very concerned” about the potential impact of the Omicron variant.

Currently people who have contracted the virus must wait six-months to get a vaccine or a booster dose. In the UK, the wait is just 28 days after the infection passes before someone can get a booster.

Data emerging from South Africa, where the Omicron variant was first reported, shows that recovering from Covid-19 offers less protection against the new strain.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Brendan O’Connor show today, the Taoiseach said the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) is reviewing the wait time and he thinks it should be shortened.

“I’d like to see that change but it’s something that will be reviewed by Niac… My sense is that we’re moving towards shorter durations,” he added.

Mr Martin confirmed proof of a booster vaccine will be include on Covid passes in the new year and said this will be essential for ease of travel across Europe.

On the restrictions announced last night the Taoiseach said he understands the hurt which some people and businesses are feeling today, but he argued that the measures are necessary to protect the public.

He said Government was “clear minded” in making the decision to impose a curfew on hospitality, cultural and sporting settings and added that he is very worried by the “scale of cases” and the “volume of infection” which the Omicron variant could create.

“I’m apprehensive in terms of what this might mean in terms of the sheer scale of infection, volume of cases and the great unknown at the moment – which is why we can’t take risks – the great unknown being, how severe is this in terms of requiring hospitalisations and ICUs and just damaging people in terms of health,” he said.

The Taoiseach said he was not shocked by Nphet’s recommendation to impose a 5pm curfew and ultimately it was decided that 8pm was more appropriate to give members of the public the chance to socialise over Christmas.

“People need at least one outing” over Christmas and the latest restrictions still “give some quality of life” he argued.

“I knew there would be restrictions. I felt it (the proposed 5pm curfew) was just too early and I think we have to balance this the hospitality sector but there’s also people.

“I had this view that you could be pushing people to far, to fast and too early into households and that people do need to get out over the Christmas period and have one outing at least,” he added.

The Taoiseach said ultimately Nphet want people to reduce their social contacts by 20-30pc and public health experts believe the curfew will facilitate this.

He added it is still okay for four households to socialise indoors and said he would feel comfortable inviting three households to his home over Christmas.

When asked whether the Omicron variant could lead to schools closing in January, the Taoiseach said government wants schools to remain open.

“Omicron can change the context for everything in society. We’ve put a high premium on education and on schools because it is so important for the development of the child being in school… So that is our objective and that’s our determination,” he said.

Regarding the country’s Covid-19 testing system, the Taoiseach admitted it could be overwhelmed by the latest wave, however, he also confirmed the HSE is scaling up capacity to 350,000 tests per week.

Meanwhile, Mr Martin said he believes in the “value” of antigen tests, but he does not think they should be given out for free.

“There’s a lot of free antigen tests being dispersed in a targeted way and given the logistics and supply chain and so on, I think it’s important that we keep a balance in how we use them,” he added.

He said Irish people who are coming home from the UK for Christmas should do so and he does not believe that there will be repeat of the high risk behaviour which was widely reported when the country entered a full lockdown this time last year.

Mr Martin said last Christmas was exacerbated because the country opened up just before Christmas after a six-week lockdown in the Autumn.

He said people have learned from the experiences of last year and he is confident that people returning from the UK will follow the necessary precautions – including taking daily antigen tests for five days on arrival in Ireland.