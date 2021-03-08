People infected with Covid-19 can expect immunity for six months – health watchdog

People who are infected with Covid-19 can expect to be free of re-infection for six months, according to a new review by the country’s patient safety watchdog.

Previously the guideline on re-infection only extended three months.

The new guidance does not apply to new strains of the virus which have been identified.

The Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) today published its advice to the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) on the duration of immunity-and protection from reinfection- following coronavrivus infection.

Read More

It has already been accepted by Nphet.

This advice was informed by international evidence and expert opinion, from the Covid-19 Expert Advisory Group.

Dr Máirín Ryan, Hiqa’s Deputy CEO and Director of Health Technology Assessment, said: “We have advised Nphet that presumptive immunity should be extended to six months post-infection. The risk of reinfection with SARS-CoV-2 is low and no evidence was found to suggest that immunity wanes over this period.”

The previous guidance in Ireland was that immunity lasts for at least 12 weeks.

Dr Ryan continued: “With regards to guidance, we have recommended that the post-infection exemption for close contacts be extended to six months in line with this evidence.”

The studies Hiqa examined were conducted prior to December 2020, since then new variants of SARS-CoV-2 have been found and vaccines have begun roll-out.

Therefore, the applicability of the findings to the new strains and vaccinated populations is unknown.

Hiqa said it will continue to review the question of immunity and monitor the latest international evidence and national surveillance data.

The report said that evidence from five large cohort studies, including three studies that enrolled healthcare workers, demonstrated that the risk of reinfection with SARS-CoV-2 is very low up to seven months post-infection.

These findings were supported by evidence of long-term duration of T- and B-cell responses up to eight months post-infection

The included studies provided estimates in the general population and in healthcare workers

It is unclear if the findings are” generalisable to other populations such as the elderly, those with comorbidities and immunocompromised individuals.”

Read More

Online Editors