People in their 40s will be given a choice to accept the Johnson and Johnson or AstraZeneca Covid-19 jab or opt to wait for another vaccine.

The way has been cleared by the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) to offer both vaccines to people aged 40 to 49.

People in their forties will have the very small risk of an unusual blood clot from both vaccines explained to them and they will be asked to give their consent to taking them.

The vaccines will also only be used by the HSE on this age group if alternatives are not available.

If someone in their forties refuses the vaccines they can wait to be offered a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

The advice has come following an assessment by Niac and it has been supported by chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan.

The HSE is currently examining how it will be operationalised.

It is unclear at what point people will be asked to consent.

Up to now both vaccines were confined to people over 50.

More than 600,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine are due here before the end of June.

The HSE said the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine protects any age group from Covid-19.

"But it's currently not recommended for people under the age of 50. This is because of a very rare risk of getting unusual blood clots with low platelets after having the vaccine."

In relation to the Johnson and Johnson vaccine it said very unusual blood clots with low platelets are a very rare side effect of this vaccine.

Between 4 and 10 people in every 1 million people who get the vaccine may have this side effect. 1 of these people may die.

"For people aged 50 and older, the risk of getting this side effect is very low. You are more than 30 times more likely to die from Covid-19 than get this very rare side effect if you are aged 50 or older.

"Most people who got this very rare side effects got them within 14 days of getting the Janssen vaccine."

