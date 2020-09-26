| 1.6°C Dublin

People cross the Border without blinking, but that must change in the battle against the virus

Donegal natives coming to terms with cancelling cost-saving trips into Northern Ireland

Mark Bain

STRABANE is a town on the edge. A few miles from the border with Donegal, boasting one of the busiest shopping complexes in Co Tyrone, it draws its trade from all directions.

It is also at the heart of Northern Ireland’s fastest-rising Covid-19 caseload.

Walking through one of the car parks at the edge of the town’s retail park, there is a constant stream of vehicles coming and going. Half of them have Donegal registration plates.

