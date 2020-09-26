People cross the Border without blinking, but that must change in the battle against the virus

STRABANE is a town on the edge. A few miles from the border with Donegal, boasting one of the busiest shopping complexes in Co Tyrone, it draws its trade from all directions.

It is also at the heart of Northern Ireland’s fastest-rising Covid-19 caseload.

Walking through one of the car parks at the edge of the town’s retail park, there is a constant stream of vehicles coming and going. Half of them have Donegal registration plates.

People cross the Border without blinking. From midnight last night, people living in Donegal were under new lockdown restrictions.

Showing a united front, the Chief Medical Officers on either side of the Border, Dr Ronan Glynn and Dr Michael McBride, have warned against any non-essential travel to and from Donegal.

There is a united front, too, from the Mayors of Derry and Strabane, and neighbouring Lifford. But is it a case of together in words, different in action, dependent on which side of an invisible line you live on?

“I come here every Friday,” said pensioner Martin Lynch from Rathmullan in Donegal. He crosses the border to stock up on supplies in Northern Ireland. “It saves me £30-£40,” he adds.

“It will be strange having this side open and the other where I live closed. But I would rather see the hotels empty than the hospitals full. If we’re told not to go anywhere, I’ll not be going anywhere.”

He was wearing a mask. And that is one thing consistently pointed out — anyone wearing a face covering is likely to be from the Republic.

“There’s definitely more people wearing masks around Lifford,” said Graham Neilands, who has come into town just a few miles on the other side of the Border.

“I suppose we’re a bit like this virus, we don’t think of the Border,” he said. “We go wherever to shop, but there definitely seems to be a reluctance here to wear a mask.”

Dr Martin Coyne, a GP in Graham’s home town of Lifford, said his practice had experienced a three-fold rise in cases over recent weeks.

“Until September 10 we had 17 positive Covid cases. By yesterday, we’ve had another 54,” he said.

Dr Coyne said restricting movement between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland was “probably a good idea” and taking his advice, a family trip to Northern Ireland for David and Stacey Leydon was ending. They were heading through Donegal on their way home to Sligo.

“We’ve been here for a couple of days,” said David. “We’ve found it quieter than usual.

“Face masks have been mandatory where we live and we haven’t seen as many cases as the rest of the country. I don’t know if that means we’re doing something right, but we’ll be heading home before midnight.”

And it is that loss of trade that could well hit the northwest economy over the next three weeks, perhaps longer.

Businesswoman Caroline Friel runs a snack-food van at the retail park and has already started to see numbers decline.

“In the last two weeks there has been a big drop in the number of people coming through,” she said.

“I’ll still be here on Saturday, but people have started to be a lot more cautious.”

Further north, the president of Derry Chamber of Commerce, Redmond McFadden, said the restrictions were the “price we have to pay”.

“We have to get on top of this. We cannot be complacent. People must do the right thing, it’s that simple,” he said.

In the city, sailings of the Lough Foyle ferry to Donegal have been halted. Ireland, north and south, is not clear of choppy waters yet.