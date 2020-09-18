People are bringing home Covid-19 and infecting their families after picking it up in pubs and restaurants, says Government adviser

People are picking up Covid-19 in restaurants and pubs, bringing it home and infecting their families, it was claimed today.

But public health staff do not have the time and resources to track the infection back to this source, one of the Government’s top advisers on the pandemic said today.

If transmission is not stopped in bars, restaurants, gyms and gatherings in homes between different households it will spiral out of control in Dublin, said Prof Philip Nolan, President of Maynooth University.

Prof Nolan who leads a team overseeing the pattern and likely forecast for the virus was responding to calls on the Government not to go ahead with proposals to ban indoor dining in restaurants and pubs because they are not the scene of transmission.

Writing in Twitter Prof Nolan said it is reasonable to ask this question.

He put forward the following scenario:

“If I went out five days ago and caught the virus in a restaurant, it will have multiplied silently inside me for three days. Then I will have started shedding the virus and potentially infecting others for two days.

“Today I become symptomatic , self isolate and get a test.Public health ask me about my contacts for the 48 hours before I developed symptoms.They don’t need to know where I got the virus.It happened five days ago.

“They want to know where the virus is going , who I might have infected and prevent onward transmission.”

He added:”My contacts are tested and unfortunately two of my family are infected .It is now a household break and I am a case of community transmission, even though I got it in a restaurant and brought it home.”

Prof Nolan wrote:”We would like to go back to find our where people are getting the virus but we don’t have the time or resources to pursue this academic exercise.”

Unless we stop mixing in houses, gyms, bars and restaurants we know the disease will spiral out of control, he added.

Meanwhile , Public Health Specialists- who are centrally involved in managing Covid-19 outbreaks- have agreed to defer strike action.

The Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) said they have agreed to delay a decision on strike action for two months given the ongoing public health crisis linked to Covid 19.

“ Public Health doctors are the frontline defence in the fight against COVID 19. They deal with the management of the disease, outbreaks, clusters and contact tracing.

“Public Health Specialists who are members of the IMO met last night to consider the recent refusal of the Government to set out a definitive timeline for the introduction of Consultant status for public health specialists. Various independent reports (including the Crowe Horwath Report and Professor Gabriel Scally report) have recommended this move.

"The Department accepted the recommendations of these reports in January 2019 and it was agreed that implementation would take place in July 2020 yet little or no substantive progress has been made. “

Speaking today the Chairperson of the Public Health Committee, Dr. Ina Kelly said: “our members are frustrated and angry at the continued refusal of the Department of Health to grant us Consultant status even as the same Department relies on us to lead the fight against Covid 19.

"Public health medicine is critical to the ongoing management of the nation’s health and we have stepped up to the plate during this crisis taking on additional duties, additional hours even though our workforce was seriously understaffed even before Covid.

"If the Government are really serious about a consultant led public health system we must see the same level of commitment from them. Hand clapping and thanks are not the response we need.”

