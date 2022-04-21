People aged 65 years and over called for second Covid-19 booster vaccine

People aged 65 years and over are now eligible for their second Covid-19 booster vaccine.

Following guidance from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC), the HSE is inviting people aged 65 years and over to avail of a second Covid-19 booster vaccine.

People with a weakened immune system aged 12 and over can also get their second booster, when it is due for them.

The HSE encouraged everyone in these two groups who have already had their first booster to get their second booster dose when they become eligible. It said the second booster will give people the “best protection from serious illness caused by Covid-19".

Those eligible can book appointments online now at HSE vaccination centres across the country. Appointments will be available from Friday, April 22.

Over the coming weeks, participating GPs and pharmacies will also begin to give second boosters.

The chief clinical officer with the HSE urged people in these two groups to avail of the vaccine.

Dr Colm Henry said: “We are now offering a second booster vaccine to those aged 65 years and over and those who are immunocompromised, and I am urging everyone in these groups to get this second booster dose.”

“People being recommended this second booster are those most at risk of severe illness from Covid-19. It is important you get your second booster to help maintain your protection from becoming seriously ill or needing hospital treatment if you catch the virus.”

If you are aged 65 or over, the HSE advises that you should get your second booster at least four months after your first booster.

People aged 30 years or older will be offered a single booster dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine at the HSE vaccination centres and over the coming weeks from GPs and Pharmacies.

Those aged 29 years or younger will be offered a single dose of the Pfizer vaccine, these are mRNA vaccines. NIAC has recommended people are given a mRNA vaccine for this second booster dose, and it is safe to receive if you previously had a different vaccine.