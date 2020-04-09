Doctors from Beaumont Hospital in Dublin are being sent to Cavan Hospital which has been hit by a major coronavirus outbreak.

Two medical wards in Cavan Hospital were closed to admissions earlier this week due to an outbreak.

The hospital has 38 patients positive for the virus and 87 people in total have been confirmed as having the infection, the Anglo Celt reported.

At least 70 doctors and nurses have been confirmed as having the virus and many others have had to self isolate.

Doctors representative bodies expressed concern at the lack of protective equipment such as goggles and masks for staff examining patients.

