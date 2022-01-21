Path is now clear for full reopening: Nphet says most covid restrictions can go

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar offered clarity on who is eligible for the €1,000 bonus for healthcare workers. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Staff working at Kehoes pub in Dublin’s city centre. People can look forward to an earlier than planned lifting of restrictions, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Reflective: Taoiseach Micheál Martin visiting the annual exhibition of watercolours by artist JMW Turner at the National Gallery of Ireland yesterday. The free exhibition has been displayed for the month of January for more than 100 years. Photo: Naoise Culhane

Almost all remaining Covid-19 restrictions can be removed in a matter of days after the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) gave the green light for a major reopening of society.

All restrictions on hospitality can be lifted, including the need for Covid certificates to enter pubs and restaurants, while live events and sports stadiums can return to full capacity.

Even nightclubs will be allowed to open again following the recommendations.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan’s team only advised that masks should still be required in shops and on public transport, and the group also advised that returning to offices should be done on a phased basis.

Nphet has not provided any specific end date for when masks will no longer be required or any changes to the current rules for close contacts.

They also advised that measures in schools should remain until all eligible children have had the opportunity to take a full course of the vaccine.

However, all other restrictions can be removed, including those around social distancing.

Last night, the Restaurants Association of Ireland said all hospitality businesses should be allowed to trade as normal from today in light of Nphet’s recommendations.

“In light of Nphet’s public health advice to stand down many of the Covid-19 restrictions, the Restaurants Association of Ireland is calling on the Government to allow all hospitality businesses trade as normal from Friday, January 21,” said chief executive Adrian Cummins.

In a letter to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, Dr Holohan said that while certain measures such as mask wearing, vaccination and self-isolation if symptomatic must be maintained, “Nphet is of the view that there is no longer a continuing public health rationale for the majority of the public health measures that are currently in place”.

Dr Holohan said the available evidence around the Omicron variant internationally and its profile in Ireland “now allows for a fundamental change in the management of Covid-19” and a return to the strategy set out last August.

The Government will now decide when restrictions can be lifted.

It is expected that all restrictions will not be removed in one go but rather on a phased basis, despite Nphet not specifically saying the rules should be lifted gradually.

The Government will lift restrictions on hospitality in the coming days.

However, it may not be until next month that nightclubs are permitted to reopen.

There is also a push among Cabinet ministers to allow full capacity in sports stadiums ahead of the GAA’s National Hurling and Football Leagues returning next week and the Six Nations Rugby tournament beginning in the first week of February.

The Cabinet Committee on Covid-19 will meet this morning to discuss the advice from Nphet.

A full Cabinet meeting later in the day will sign off on the plan to ease restrictions.

In a live televised address from the steps of Government Buildings, Taoiseach Micheál Martin will outline how restrictions will be lifted over the coming weeks.

Mr Martin has said he plans to fast-track the reopening of the country after emergency restrictions were imposed over Christmas due to the Omicron variant.

Yesterday, he said the public can look forward to restrictions being lifted ahead of schedule as the variant is not as dangerous as first expected and thanks to the vaccine booster programme.

“The original restrictions were there until the end of the month, we may now go before that,” he told RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland.

The Government’s reopening plans come after the Stormont Executive announced a major lifting of Covid regulations from today.

This includes ending the requirement for people to remain seated in restaurants and bars, along with the limit of six per table and caps on household visits.

Nightclubs and live venues can reopen from next Wednesday, with Covid certificates only required for clubs hosting more than 500 people.

The need for proof of an exemption from wearing a face mask will also be dropped, and people will be able to stop wearing face coverings if they say they are causing “severe distress”.

Omicron continues to surge in other EU countries, with record case numbers in Germany and France this week.

However, France will begin easing restrictions from February.

Separately, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar confirmed agency staff who were contracted to the HSE would be included in the €1,000 bonus for frontline healthcare workers, to be paid in February or March.

The Taoiseach said a panel will be set up to establish who is entitled to it.

The Government has also faced calls to include pharmacists, GPs, gardaí and essential retail staff.

Sinn Féin said all healthcare workers who feel they are entitled to the €1,000 should be able to apply for it.

A Government source noted that total payments to GPs including fees and allowances amounted to €800m in 2021. GPs received €30 per call to refer patients for Covid-19 tests.

GPs were also paid €25 per Covid vaccine along with a one-off €10 administration fee.

Pharmacists were also paid to administer vaccines.