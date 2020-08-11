Passenger flying from Ukraine on Ryanair flight brought to hospital after reporting Covid-19 symptoms to crew

A passenger who flew from Ukraine to Dublin airport on a Ryanair flight on Sunday was brought to hospital upon landing after reporting Covid-19 symptoms to cabin crew.

While onboard the three-hour flight from Kiev, the airline said the passenger was "kept at a maximum possible distance" from other passengers and crew members.

Upon arrival, the passenger was brought by ambulance to hospital while the other passengers got off the plane and went through passport control.

A statement from Ryanair said health authorities were notified upon arrival were provided with the full list of passengers on board flight FR9230.

The airline said that cabin crew "followed and complied" with public health guidance and that all seats surrounding the passenger have been "cleaned professionally and with chemicals that are effective for over 24 hours."

It added that Ryanair is "following all WHO and EU guidelines to address the Covid-19 virus."

A spokesperson for the Dublin Airport Authority (DAA) said the airport's emergency fire services were alerted to a passenger with a medical issue which was at first believed to be "a suspected cardiac issue."

"Dublin Airport’s emergency fire services received a call that there was a passenger with a medical issue onboard an aircraft on Sunday evening believed to be a suspected cardiac issue initially," the spokesperson said.

"As the National Ambulance Service which is part of the HSE was in attendance at the aircraft first this was handled by HSE paramedics. Dublin Airport’s emergency fire services were not involved in this incident. The sick passenger was brought by ambulance to hospital by the National Ambulance Service.

"Passengers disembarked in the normal way and proceeded to Passport Control. Every arriving passenger is required to fill in a Public Health Passenger Locator Form and present the completed form to immigration officials at Passport Control."

