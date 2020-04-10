Paschal Donohoe to 'monitor' Revenue's relaxation of residency rules for tax exiles

FINANCE Minister Paschal Donohoe will “monitor” Revenue’s decision to relax residency rules for Irish tax exiles as a result of the coronavirus.

Mr Donohoe hinted he could make policy changes later in the year if tax exiles benefit unfairly from the relaxation of the controversial 183-day rule.

Normally, people are treated as tax residents if they physically spend more than 183 days in Ireland or a combined 280 days or more over two tax years.

But Revenue has said it considers the current global pandemic ‘force majeure’ - an event that nobody has control over - meaning non-residents can remain in Ireland longer if they can prove the travel restrictions prevented them from leaving the State.

Several well-known businessmen and billionaires have been able to avail of the residency rules in recent years to cut their tax bills and Revenue’s decision has caused anger among Opposition TDs.

“I absolutely understand the questions that's raising for lots of people who don't have the ability to move in and out of Ireland and have their tax status changed by that,” Mr Donohoe said.

“I'm going to monitor what this decision means in terms of how people respond back to it and see if there are any issues then that I need to consider later in the year in terms of policy matters that need consideration because it is my absolute intention that everybody needs to be treated fairly across this period.”

Mr Donohoe said Revenue had explained the decision to him and that it was not a move he had any role in. The classification of the pandemic as ‘force majeure’ had an impact on lots of tax decisions “many of which will be of benefit to taxpayers who live in our country 365 day a year”, the Minister claimed.

He was speaking at a briefing in Government Buildings on the €500bn Covid-19 rescue package agreed by the bloc’s finance ministers following marathon talks on Thursday night.

Mr Donohoe said that despite the extraordinary half-a-trillion euro deal, Ireland will continue to draw-down funding from normal lending markets to fund emergency wage and unemployment supports to thousands of workers and businesses.

Under the deal agreed, Ireland can avail of up to €6.78bn from the European Stability Mechanism. Mr Donohoe said the State may avail of low-interest lending from the European Investment Bank. He also agreed with estimates from the ESRI that the cost of funding the current emergency welfare and wage schemes could amount to up to €5bn per quarter.

On the issue of so-called ‘coronabonds’ - which would allow EU members to raise funds on the same terms from the lending markets - Mr Donohoe said they may be considered when it comes to deciding how the recovery fund will be paid for. Ireland is among those supportive of the idea of mutualising debt across the eurozone amid opposition from Germany and the Netherlands.

“What is going to be on the agenda is how the recovery fund is paid for and it is going to be the case that there will be further discussion on that in the coming weeks and that discussion will of course heighten if the economic costs of Covid-19 heighten as well,” Mr Donohoe said.

The Finance Minister acknowledged there had been different views among member states on how to proceed but said the “current emergency is unprecedented and demands each of us to look on how to contribute and support each other with compassion”.

Mr Donohoe also said he wanted employers availing of the temporary wage subsidy scheme to use all of the money they draw down to cover their employees salaries. The scheme allows businesses to use State funding to cover 70pc of their employees’ salaries up to a maximum of €410/week which can then be topped up at their discretion.

Mr Donohoe warned employers that all of the money they draw down from the State should be used to pay employees. “It is my absolute expectation that all of the subsidy that we are making available goes directly to the employee, absolutely.”

He also said he does not believe the UK government will seek to extend the deadline to agree a post-Brexit trade deal with the EU beyond the end of this year following discussions with UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak this week.

“My sense at the moment is that the British government will not be changing the timeline they have in relation to Brexit,” he said.

