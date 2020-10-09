Paschal Donohoe open to penalty regime for breaches of Covid-19 restrictions

Finance minister Paschal Donohoe has signalled that he's open to a new penalty regime for breaching Covid-19 restrictions if it's supported by the gardaí.
r Dohonoe was speaking ahead of a Covid-19 Cabinet Sub-Committee meeting were the proposal is to be discussed.
Earlier this week Tánaiste Leo Varadkar suggested a new penalty regime could be considered where members of the public are fined €50 for not wearing a mask or €200 for leaving a county under lockdown.
The law currently provides for fines of €2,500 for breaching some laws like organising a gathering or not wearing a mask on public transport
Mr Varadkar made the remarks at a private Fine Gael meeting.
The Department of Health proposed a system of new fines a number of weeks ago but the idea has been resisted by the Department of Justice.
This afternoon Mr Donohoe was asked if he supports the idea.
He said: "There's already fines in place for not wearing face masks."
But he added: "If An Garda Síochána indicate that it might make a difference in their ability to implement the law it's certainly something I'm willing to consider this afternoon."
He said: "Overall my view is that we're doing all we can to support people making these decisions voluntarily. It's the best thing to do.
"While I know there are sanctions available in our public transport it's still the case now when you get onto a Luas I'm now seeing the overwhelming majority of people wearing a mask.
"I think the reason why many of them wear a mask is out of a desire to look after their own health and other passengers.
"So I'll see what the rationale is for such a potential decision [to being in new fines] later on today."
