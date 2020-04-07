Paris bans outdoor exercise between hours of 10am and 7pm

A woman jogs near the Eiffel tower in Paris on the 22nd day of a lockdown in France aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

Paris has banned all outdoor exercise between 10am and 7pm in a tightening of containment measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

French authorities issued a statement warning anyone caught jogging or exercising in public from today during those hours will face fines of between €135 and €375.

"It is through responsibility, self-regulation and collective discipline that Parisians will best help health workers in their fight against the epidemic," the joint statement from the city's mayor department and police prefecture said.

The decision comes a day after French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner praised the public for being "among the best in the world at respecting quarantine measures".

France has been on lockdown since March 17, preventing anyone from leaving their home unless they are key workers or going out to buy food or medicine.

Until now, people were also allowed to exercise individually as long as it was for less than an hour and within 1km of their home.

The initial 15-day lockdown was extended until April 15 and is expected to be extended again. Around 100,000 police have been mobilised across the country to enforce the rules, setting up checkpoints and stopping people in the street to check they have the required paperwork.

Anyone out in public must carry with them a form stating the purpose of their excursion, including the time and date.

More than eight million checks have been made over the last three weeks, resulting in nearly 480,000 fines nationwide.

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo tweeted: "I know that it is difficult. Respecting containment measures is a necessity. It is important for the health of everyone."

Deputy mayor Emmanuel Gregoire clarified that children would still be allowed out during the day, as well as dog walkers. "Children must be able to go out a little during the day. The same goes for animals," he tweeted. "The goal is to avoid late morning and afternoon peaks."

There have been more than 98,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in France, resulting in close to 9,000 deaths.

On Monday evening, France reported 833 coronavirus- related deaths - the highest daily total since the outbreak began.

French Health Minister Olivier Véran warned yesterday that the country had not yet reached the peak of the coronavirus pandemic.

