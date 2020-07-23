Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys insisted the welfare benefit must be kept in place until next year. (Photo: Julien Behal/PA)

The top rate for the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) will be changed to €300 in the third week of September but will remain in place until February next year.

The support for those who lost their job due to Covid-19 will then be reduced to €250 until April when it will be reduced to €203.

The current rate of €350 will remain in place until September.

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys insisted during July Stimulus negotiations the welfare benefit must be kept in place until next year.

The Government expects unemployment to fall significantly between now and next April.

"100,000 came from the PUP scheme in the last two weeks so we are hoping that with a range of job activation measures this will fall further in the coming months," a source said.

The Temporary Work Subsidy Scheme (TWSS) is also set to be repurposed to support employers who hire new staff and will also be made available to seasonal workers.

The scheme will also be extended into April next year.

The Green Party have also won the debate over the introduction of a cut to Capital Gains Tax (CGT) after insisting it would only benefit the wealthy.

