Pandemic slows but infection numbers are rising in four counties

The spread of Covid-19 is being driven down faster in some counties as new figures signal weeks of varying levels of restrictions may be working and the country might be on course to exit lockdown in early December.

There were six Covid-19 related deaths and 675 new cases of the virus reported yesterday.

The lower level of new infections is maintaining a recent trend which has seen a drop in the daily toll in cases which were well over 1,000 last week.

The number of new daily cases is the lowest for some time but it still remains relatively high a week after Level 5 lockdown was imposed.

It means there is still a long road to go before the daily numbers reach 100 or lower, allowing for opening up of economy in the run-up to Christmas.

Counties which are seeing a fall in the 14-day incidence rate include Cavan – which still tops the league table – along with Galway, Monaghan, Galway, Longford and Wexford .

However, several other counties are recording a rise, including Limerick, Sligo, Donegal and Cork.

Among yesterday’s cases were 199 in Dublin, 104 in Cork, 67 in Meath, 50 in Limerick and 41 in Kildare. The remaining 214 are spread across another 20 counties.

There was a fall in the number of patients in hospital with 328 in wards, including a slight rise in the patients in intensive care where 41 seriously ill people with the virus were treated.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said: “Everyone must be aware of the actions they should take if they have symptoms or are awaiting a test or if they are a contact of a confirmed case.

“If you have symptoms of Covid-19, you must self isolate and phone your GP for further advice.

“If you have been referred for a test or are awaiting a test result, you must self isolate.

“If you are a confirmed case of Covid-19 you must self isolate for 10 days.

"If you are identified or have identified yourself as a close contact of a confirmed case, you must restrict your movements.

“Stay informed on the public health advice around Covid-19 and be prepared to protect yourself and those around you.”

New figures on outbreaks up to Saturday show private houses remain the top location for the spread of the virus.

There have been 126 outbreaks in schools – an increase of 46 – in the last week and 19 more in childcare facilities .

In workplaces there were 25 outbreaks, three of which were in meat and poultry factories and two in the construction sector.

There remains concern about vulnerable groups in congregated settings including residents in psychiatric facilities.

The Mental Health Commission, the watchdog for mental health services, yesterday pointed to ongoing concerns around shared accommodation, dormitory-style bedrooms, old unsuitable premises and communal bathrooms which are unsuitable to meet the ongoing threat of a deadly virus.

Mental Health Commission chief executive John Farrelly said: “Given what we know now about Covid-19, and how rapidly it can spread in residential settings, these ongoing issues must be addressed as a matter of urgency in order to mitigate further loss of life from this or similar highly-contagious viruses now or in the future.”

Chief inspector Dr Susan Finnerty highlighted a weakness in the area of staff training.

She said staff must be supported to access essential training so they can provide the best care and treatment for patients and residents.

“This is especially important when centres cater for older residents who are living there for more than six months.”

Meanwhile, the HSE rejected claims that some school staff are being told to turn off their Covid-19 tracing app at work.

A spokeswoman said no national advice has been given to schools regarding the use of the app in the school setting.

A public health risk assessment (PHRA) is carried out when a case of Covid-19 is notified in someone who has been to a primary or secondary school or childcare facility whilst infectious.

If a staff member has been identified as a close contact through the HSE app this is part of the assessment but the decision as to whether someone is defined as a close contact is made through the PHRA, she added.

