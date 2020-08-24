Pandemic is leading some to give in to despair, says archbishop

Archbishop of Dublin Diarmuid Martin has warned that the economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic is challenging people's mental health and sense of worth, leading some to give in to despair.

During Mass yesterday, he said the world was facing very difficult times as the pandemic "threatens relentlessly" and is throwing up "unknown threats".

"Many may unexpectedly find themselves facing shattering change in their lives.

"Jobs will be lost, even among those who have never before experienced insecurity," he said.

He added that this may challenge people's mental health and their sense of personal identity and worth. "Some may be tempted to give in to a pattern of despair."

He appealed to people to build a society that will reach out to those who find themselves "unexpectedly in dramatic situations" and to create a culture in which "no one is driven to despair".

The Christian community, he said, must be one of generosity and solidarity alongside those who experience poverty and self-doubt. His comments follow the publication of new data showing a surge in the prescription of antidepressants, mood stabilisers and tranquillisers to help people cope with stress, anxiety and depression since the pandemic began.

Data released to the Sunday Independent by Health Market Research Ireland on medicines dispensed by Irish pharmacies shows a 12pc increase in antidepressants, mood stabilisers and tranquillisers dispensed in March, and an 11.2pc increase in June, compared with the same months last year.

Dr Brian Osborne, of the Irish College of General Practitioners, said: "Grief, financial loss, being out of work for the first time and isolation are major events in the lives of people. Individuals may experience stress, anxiety or irritability."

