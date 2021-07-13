Pandemic contributed to big increase in undiagnosed STDs

Cases of early syphilis are on the rise, according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre

Covid-19 has contributed to a potentially significant reservoir of undiagnosed sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) amid concern about a national outbreak of early infectious syphilis , it emerged yesterday.

And while the majority of infections are in males – which has historically been the case in Ireland – the proportion of cases in females has nearly doubled to 9pc.

Cases of early syphilis were identified as an area of urgent action pre-pandemic and after a small increase in 2020 – coinciding with the first wave of Covid-19 – notifications are rising again, exceeding levels in 2019 and previous years, according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

“While the majority of cases continue to be reported in males, there is an increase in female cases and in heterosexual transmission,” the disease watchdog said.

Syphilis is a treatable sexually transmitted infection and early recognition and treatment are critical to preventing avoidable illness for those infected and onward transmission. The report said that the “extent of the impact of Covid-19 on the prevalence in sexually transmitted diseases in Ireland is unknown.

“There has been a significant negative impact on availability of sexually transmitted disease testing and treatment services, community outreach work and disease surveillance.

“Many sexually transmitted disease services are operating at a reduced level compared to pre-pandemic and there are limited services available for walk-in patients and asymptomatic testing. This has resulted in a potentially significant reservoir of undiagnosed infection.

“Furthermore, the pandemic has had a negative effect on the ability to provide community outreach and the changes in sexual and health seeking behaviours as a consequence of the pandemic is unknown," it added.

It said historically in Ireland syphilis infections have been predominantly in men.

“While the majority of cases remain in males, 91pc in 2021, the proportion of cases in females has nearly doubled, from 4.5pc of confirmed cases in 2018 to 9pc so far this year.”

The highest rates were in the 30-34 and 25-29 year age groups at 39.2 and 38.3 per 100,000 of the population – over three times higher than the national age-specific notification rate.

Unlike other sexually transmitted infections, such as chlamydia, gonorrhea and genital herpes simplex, cases of syphilis tend be in older age groups.

“The proportion of syphilis cases each year are highest in those aged 25-29 and 30-34, while for chlamydia the proportion of cases each year is highest in those aged 20-24.

“This trend is continuing in 2021, with 20pc of syphilis cases notified from January 1 this year to May 15 aged 25-29 years.”

The majority of cases reported are in Dublin, Kildare and Wicklow followed by Cork and Kerry and the Midwest.

Syphilis is usually treated with an injection of antibiotics. Most people will only need one dose, although three injections given at weekly intervals may be recommended if a person has had syphilis for a long time.

The patient may also be put on a course of antibiotics if they cannot have an injection.

This will usually last two to three weeks depending on how long they have had syphilis.

If a woman becomes infected while she is pregnant, or becomes pregnant when she already has syphilis, it can be very dangerous for her baby if not treated.

Infection in pregnancy can cause miscarriage, stillbirth or a serious infection in the baby, congenital syphilis.

Syphilis during pregnancy can be screened for, so the infection can be detected and treated before it causes any serious problems.