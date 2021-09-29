Pandemic bonus for frontline workers will not be announced on Budget Day - Taoiseach

A pandemic bonus for frontline workers will not be announced on Budget Day next month, according to the Taoiseach.

Micheál Martin told reporters today that the pandemic bonus for frontline workers is not a “Budget Day issue”.

It is likely that this will instead be announced shortly after the Budget.

A tax-free voucher of €500 is currently on the table as a reward for frontline workers, as well as an extra bank holiday.

“That issue won’t be one for the Budget,” he said this afternoon.

He also acknowledged that the issue of which frontline workers get a pandemic bonus will be a challenge.

“The recognition issue, for those particularly on the frontline within the healthcare services but generally people that work is one which is still gaining consideration. It is very challenging,” he said.

The Taoiseach said the Government will allocate the bonus in a way that is “fair” and will give “due recognition” to an “extraordinary effort all round with a once in a 100 years event.”

“Many groups have a sense of wanting recognition and there’s a number of layers to this.”

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has previously indicated that the civil service should be included in the pandemic bonus.

Yesterday, teachers said they too should be included.

Mr Martin said Budget 2022 will focus on the “expenditure side and whatever tax measures are to be introduced”.

“We are conscious of, on the welfare side, the fuel allowance and the whole area around energy costs rising across Europe, commodity prices increasing and also the expenditure areas in health, in education,” he said.

He said that childcare will also prove a “key area” for focus in the Budget.



