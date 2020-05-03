| 7.4°C Dublin

Over-70s warned to 'avoid other people' in new guide

At-risk group told to stay away from shops and not touch surfaces

The coronavirus pandemic has had a devastating impact on the lives of older people worldwide. Photo: REUTERS Expand

Philip Ryan Twitter Email

Over-70s are being told to avoid other people and not to touch anyone in new guidelines on exercising while cocooning.

They will also be told to keep their distance and avoid touching family and friends when rules on visiting are lifted next month.

People who have been asked to cocoon for the past three weeks can from tomorrow leave their homes for daily exercise.

