Over-70s face vaccine delays as AstraZeneca warned of EU action over jabs shortfall

People in the over-70s age group must wait longer for their Covid-19 vaccine, although the roll-out is due to begin some time in February.

It follows confirmation by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly that deliveries here of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine – which is due for approval on Friday – will be at the lower end of the expected range next month and considerably smaller again in March.

It means there will not be enough vaccines to meet the target of vaccinating 700,000 people by the end of March.

It will begin with those aged 85-plus, and move down to age bands 80-84, 75-79 and 70-74.

He said that the next stage will be administered initially through GPs in their surgeries.

The lower than promised doses of the vaccine has caused anger across Europe.

The EU accused AstraZeneca of failing to guarantee delivery of vaccines without a valid explanation and threatened to impose tight export controls within days on Covid-19 vaccines made in the bloc. Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides said the EU, already facing heavy criticism for a slow vaccine roll-out around its 27 nations “will take any action required to protect its citizens and its rights”.

“EU member states are united: vaccine developers have societal and contractual responsibilities they need to uphold,” Ms Kyriakides said after two tense negotiating sessions with AstraZeneca that ended late last night. The talks will reconvene tomorrow.

Read More

The backlog is all the more galling since Ms Kyriakides said the EU had paid €2.7bn to several pharma companies to back the rapid development and ramp up the production potential of several vaccines.

The EU has committed to buying 300 million AstraZeneca doses with option on 100 million extra shots. Late last week, the company said it was planning to reduce a first contingent of 80 million to 31 million.

Meanwhile, AstraZeneca last night described German media reports saying its Covid-19 vaccine was shown to have a very low efficacy in the elderly as “completely incorrect”.

German daily papers Handelsblatt and Bild said in separate reports the vaccine – co-developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University – had an efficacy of 8pc or less than 10pc, respectively, in those over 65.

They added that the German government did not expect the European regulator to approve the product for that age group.

In Ireland, the HSE is preparing a public information campaign that will provide all necessary details in advance and ensure that everyone knows when, where and how to access their vaccine.

However, this week the majority of around 55,000 doses administered will be second doses – mostly to healthcare workers and to residents and staff in 27 long-term care facilities.

More than 70,000 healthcare workers still have to get a first dose. So far, 143,000 people have received a first dose.

Four long-term care facilities are still without vaccinations due to outbreaks and 120 are not completed.

Irish Independent