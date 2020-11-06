Over 200 people found with mink-related Covid mutation

Mink at a farm in Gjoel in North Jutland, Denmark (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix/AP)

Denmark is reporting that it's found more than 200 people since June infected with strains of the coronavirus related to minks - which the country said earlier this week would mean culling its entire mink herd of 17 million animals.

The human infections were published by Denmark's State Serum Institute.

On Thursday the World Health Organization said minks appear to be susceptible to the virus and what they called "good reservoirs" for the disease.

The discovery of a mink-related mutation earlier this week also led to strict new lockdown measures in the north of the country, where most of the farming is based.

The industry association for Danish breeders called the move a "black day for Denmark".

The country is Europe's largest exporter of mink pelts. Its industry employs 4,000 people and racked up exports of around $800million (€673.4million) last year.

WHO and ECDC experts support Denmark's strategy, saying the decision showed "determination and courage".

Some animal rights groups also welcomed the decision and pushed for a general ban on what they call an "outdated" industry.

