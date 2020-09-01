Outrage as 221 house parties took place within a 1km radius during 13-week lockdown

OUTRAGED residents of an Irish suburb revealed their community has endured 221 house parties within a 1km radius in 13 weeks during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.

The revelation came as the Cork residents - who took an historic prosecution last summer against one landlord for failing to control his tenants - said they estimate that a startling 6,000 people have attended the various parties in their community since May 23.

Magazine Road and Surrounding Areas Residents Association (MRSARA) have now demanded that Taoiseach Micheál Martin tackle an issue which has hit residents in his own constituency.

The landlord who faced prosecution has since taken tough steps to tackle unruly tenants ranging from the installation of CCTV security cameras to special noise monitors.

However, other landlords and tenants have failed to take heed of the warning.

One recent party even featured a smoke machine.

Another party was attended by almost 80 young people in July.

The study by MRSARA was conducted by local residents and revealed a total of 221 house parties staged since May 23 in 77 different houses within a 1km radius.

MRSARA chairperson Catherine Clancy said it was vital that Covid-19 pandemic controls were fully enforced and Gardaí were immediately provided with whatever powers they needed.

"We are calling on the Taoiseach to move as fast as possible in putting in place regulations, recommendations but, most especially, legislation. This problem cannot be ignored by our legislators," she said.

Ms Clancy, a former Lord Mayor of Cork, said some elderly residents were afraid to leave their homes such was the fall-out from rowdy parties staged in the quiet area.

"This is one of the few businesses in the whole of the country that I feel has no regulations. Across the whole country over the last few weeks we had 165 cases of restaurants and pubs not being compliant with Covid-19 regulations and immediate regulations were brought in to counteract that. So it can be done."

