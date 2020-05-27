Outdoor visits to nursing homes would be allowed under proposals to ease restrictions

NURSING home residents would be able to see family members outdoors under proposals for easing coronavirus visitor restrictions.

Health Minister Simon Harris said it's one option being considered by the health service ahead of a debate where he again came under pressure over clusters of Covid-19 cases among vulnerable elderly people in long-term care facilities.

Fianna Fáil TD Stephen Donnelly said 884 people have lost their lives in nursing homes due to coronavirus, more than half the total number of fatalities.

He raised issues mentioned in correspondence between Nursing Homes Ireland - which represents private operators - and the Department of Health.

It detailed instances of staff using painting overalls and goggles from schools as personal protective equipment.

The correspondence also shows NHI concerns that patients were transferred from hospitals with Covid-19 cases to nursing homes without being tested.

Mr Donnelly asked Mr Harris if he accepts the transfer of patients most likely contributed to clusters in nursing homes and if he would commit to finding out how many outbreaks were caused by this.

Mr Harris said there was engagement with NHI on Covid-19 preparedness as far back as February 19.

He said the transfer of patients is done on the basis of clinical guidance.

Mr Harris said all nursing home patients and staff are now tested for coronavirus regardless of symptoms.

He said: "I don't yet have the evidence to accept that the clusters were caused by the transfer of patients from an acute hospital setting."

Mr Harris said he's not sure "the timeline shows that either."

He said it is something that should be established and that he hopes the new Nursing Homes Expert Panel will examine admissions.

Earlier Mr Harris said visitor restrictions were implemented with a "heavy heart" due to the impact on residents and their families.

He said: "I am pleased to report the health service is now examining the issue of easing some visitor restrictions and assessing whether we can allow visitors to meet members of their families outside.

"I’m not suggesting that we can return to normal in terms of visiting.

"And I don’t wish to raise any false hope.

"But I also want residents in nursing homes today to know - and their families - we’re hoping to be in a position to make progress on it shortly.

"There has to be a safe way of allowing some level of visiting."

He said that coronavirus outbreaks have been stemmed in 29 nursing homes. That means there have been no new Covid-19 cases in those homes for more than 28 days.

He said there's been no new outbreak in a nursing home for more than a week.

