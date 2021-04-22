There has been an outbreak of at least 70 Covid-19 cases at Intel’s construction site in Leixlip, Co Kildare.

An Intel spokesperson said the construction site for its new manufacturing facility is continuing to operate and they are “actively working” with the relevant public health authorities.

The company was informed by its main construction contractor over the weekend that a number of people working on the site had tested positive. Follow up testing resulted in further positive cases being identified.

Read More

In a statement, Intel said: “We understand the number of positive cases to be approximately 70, but it is a fluid situation. We are working to support our construction team in whatever way we can - to understand what has happened in this situation and how it can be addressed with corrective measures.

“Workers at the construction site have been informed of the situation. As I am sure you understand, for confidentiality reasons we are not disclosing details of any specific cases.

“For all confirmed cases, contact tracing was conducted and any other workers who may have been exposed have been required to self-quarantine and monitor their health. Additional testing of workers at the construction site is being carried out and any affected areas are subject to deep cleaning and disinfection.”

More to follow…