Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Tony Holohan has said only vaccinated people should be allowed to attend Croke Park for the All-Ireland final in the coming weeks.

Dr Holohan also said Nphet would not have any major concern about an outdoors event like Electric Picnic going ahead for fully vaccinated people.

“We’d like to see those events being confined to people who are vaccinated,” he told Independent.ie.

“That can be achieved in all sorts of ways - one of the ways that an individual can achieve that for yourself is if you’re not vaccinated, don’t be going to large events of this scale.

“Because at this level of disease incidence, there’s a pretty good chance you’re going to run into somebody who’s got the disease,” Dr Holohan said.

“If your attendance at these events means, travelling on a train, going to a restaurant, going to the match - multiple opportunities over the course of your attendance that might, as an unvaccinated person, might represent risk to you.”

Dr Holohan also said Nphet would not have an issue from a public health perspective if Electric Picnic, a festival of 70,000 people which takes place in Stradbally Co Laois, went ahead for fully vaccinated people.

“We wouldn’t have a concern from a public health point of view to express of an event that happened that was confined to fully vaccinated people.”

“We wouldn’t have a major concern to express from public health terms about that.”

He said Nphet would have been worried about the disease being passed on by fully vaccinated people to unvaccinated people earlier in the year, but added the chances of this happening are “small”.