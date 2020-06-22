Only four more confirmed cases of Covid-19 but two more patients sadly die of virus

Only four more cases of Covid-19 were registered today as two more patients with the virus sadly died.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been informed that two people withCovid-19 have died.

There have now been a total of 1,717 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight last night, the HPSC has been notified of four confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 25,383 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Yesterday, more than 183,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported globally, the most in a single day according to the WHO.

“In Ireland, in the last 14 days over a third of new confirmed cases are in young people under the age of 35. This is not a disease that solely affects older people. No one is immune, everyone is responsible for limiting the spread of COVID-19.”

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health added: “While it is encouraging to see an increase in the number of people wearing face coverings in public places, 41pc is a significantly lower uptake when compared to our other recommended behaviours such as hand washing (92%) and physical distancing (91pc). Face coverings should be worn when it is difficult to maintain physical distancing, for instance in shops and on public transport.”

Meanwhile, according to Amárach research, conducted on behalf of the Department of Health, there has been a further increase in the percentage of adults wearing face coverings, up from 34pc last week to 41pc this week, across all demographic groups.

According tot he study, 48pc of females and 33pc of males report wearing a face covering in public places. It also notes that the majority (56pc) of adults feel that the worst of the pandemic is behind us.

