Eight people died with the Covid-19 virus in one residential care facility for older people with psychiatric illnesses over the bank holiday weekend.

The tragic deaths meant more than a third of the patients at the Maryborough Centre for Psychiatry of Old Age residential centre passed away from the deadly virus over the Easter weekend.

Those who died from the virus at the home, which is located in St Fintan's Campus, Portlaoise, were aged between 66 and 84 years old.

In total, nine people died in the HSE residential care centre last weekend, but eight were confirmed to have contracted Covid-19.

The remaining 17 patients in the centre are being treated as if they have the virus regardless of test results, or if they are showing symptoms.

Nurses and doctors at the facility are following strict HSE guidelines on caring for vulnerable groups who are suspected of being infected with Covid-19.

All the remaining residents have been medically reviewed by consultants from a nearby hospital.

Support was also provided by experts in infection prevention control and occupational health and public health services.

The HSE said public health policy was followed daily regarding the group of residents who tested positive.

A separate nursing roster cared for the residents who had no symptoms to ensure isolation.

However this cohort is being managed as if positive but in an isolated area of the centre.

Extra nursing staff were sent to the centre over the weekend to help tackle the outbreak.

Additional support and advice is being made available to the families of the remaining residents and they are being updated regularly.

Occupational supports and debriefing are also being offered to staff at the centre following the tragic deaths.

Last night the HSE said it would "like to express its sincere sympathies to the families and friends of the deceased".

"Staff at the centre are in contact with the families of the deceased and are available for support and advice," a spokesperson added.

No patients were transferred to hospital at any stage, according to the HSE's National Clinical Advisor and Group Lead for Mental Health Dr Siobhan Ni Bhrion, who was speaking on RTÉ's Morning Ireland.

"Decisions were made about the level of care that would have appropriate for those patients. By the two consultants that would have been coming in from Portlaoise [Hospital], with support from the overall treating consultant, the overall feeling was that there would have been no benefit conferred to those patients by transferring them to another hospital," she said.

She said that HIQA "feel quite strongly" that patients should not be moved out of nursing homes.

"HIQA feel quite strongly that people should not be moved out of what is essentially their own home.

"But if we find ourselves in a situation where it's simply unmanageable in one nursing home, we will absolutely look at moving to another more suitable facility," she added.

The Maryborough Centre for Psychiatry of Old Age is a recently refurbished unit with multiple occupancy rooms and is registered with the Mental Health Commission for 28 beds. Care is provided by psychiatric consultant led multi-disciplinary teams.

