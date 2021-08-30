‘One thing we will definitely do is give people specific dates’ – Coveney on country’s reopening plans

The Cabinet subcommittee on Covid-19 will meet this afternoon to finalise plans for the easing of restrictions across September.

The plans will then be brought to Cabinet tomorrow to be signed off before an announcement from Government, which will detail a phased relaxation across next month.

Officials have already signalled that public transport will return to 100pc capacity this week while Communions and Confirmations will return quite soon, Minister Eamon Ryan confirmed yesterday.

The return to office working is also high on the Government’s agenda as Minister Ryan said Government will give companies a lot of autonomy in deciding when and how they resume in-office working.

Read More

“The Government wants to open up, and to do that as safely as we can. One thing we will definitely do tomorrow is give people specific dates so they can plan their businesses and lives around dates in the future,” Minister Simon Coveney said this morning on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar will meet representatives of the events industry, along with Minister Catherine Martin, in an attempt to forge a pathway for the industry to return.

The Events Industry Alliance will ask the Government to permit the immediate reopening of indoor and outdoor events at full capacity for fully vaccinated attendees.

The alliance will also call for a cross-departmental task force to be created to act on any and all recommendations set out by the Government tomorrow.

The Government has indicated it is ready to move forward in allowing events to return next month and industry spokesperson Dan McDonnell said they are: "willing to get back open and implement requirements that are over and above any laid out by the HSE at the moment".