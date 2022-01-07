‘One service that is struggling’ – emergency services seeing 12pc of staff absent across the country

Medics in PPE and ambulances outside the Accident and Emergency department at the Mater Hospital in Dublin. Photo by: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Emergency services are seeing 12pc of staff across the country absent as many people have to take time off due to either having Covid-19 or being a close contact.

Yesterday, 260 ambulance workers across the country were absent leading to some staff in the health system being redeployed, however, the HSE’s COO Anne O’Connor said services are not all the same so redeployment is difficult.

Her comments came as the organisation’s chief executive, Paul Reid, said Covid-19 was having “a very significant impact” on staffing.

"At this time of year, the emergency services would be very busy so we do need those staff, they are one service that is struggling with about a 12pc absenteeism rate which is a pretty common number across the board today,” Ms O’Connor said on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland.

"Yesterday was 260 [ambulance workers unavailable], a service that has been very challenged in recent days.

Read More

“They have redeployed staff in the system and that's a feature we are dealing with, but our services are not all the same so we cant just move staff around and critically the ambulance service is needed.”

Ms O’Connor said people are also staying in hospital for longer due to a shortage of carers and residential care staff.

"When there is a delay for example in securing carers for people it means people are waiting longer in hospital or in nursing homes where there are outbreaks,” she said.

"We know we are still dealing with over 300 outbreaks in residential care facilities, so those facilities cant take people in.”

The HSE’s COO said she expects its portal that will allow people with positive antigen tests to upload close contact information to open next week.

"We expect that to be available next week, there is a lot of work going on,” she said

It comes as Covid-19 cases have surged in the past two weeks over even the pessimistic modelling from Nphet, PCR testing capacity has been extremely overwhelmed.

In order to free-up testing capacity, the HSE is advising anyone who is aged between four and 39 and has symptoms of Covid-19 or is a close contact to use antigen tests.

It is only then when they have a positive antigen test that they should book a PCR test.

However, as many people are only getting PCR appointments days after first testing positive with an antigen test, they are unable to alert close contacts through official HSE channels for some time.

Speaking later on RTÉ’s Today With Claire Byrne programme, HSE chief executive Paul Reid said Covid-19 was having a “very significant impact” on staffing at the same time that hospitalisations had increased about 140pc over the last two weeks.

The said the impact of staff being out due to Covid had "hurt most this time" compared to January last year.

"In particular, where we're seeing a high level of impact is in our frontline staff," he said.