One millionth vaccine administered in Ireland – HSE Chief Reid

The one millionth vaccine has been administered today, HSE Chief Paul Reid has confirmed.

Speaking at the HSE’s weekly press briefing, Mr Reid said: "The good news is that the one millionth vaccine has taken place."

Professor Brian MacCraith, chair of the national vaccination taskforce, confirmed that over 700,000 people had received their first dose and over 290,000 people are now fully vaccinated.

“Today saw important milestones in the rollout of the Covid-19 Vaccination Programme: over 1 million doses administered, over 700k people have received dose 1 and over 290k people are fully vaccinated.

“Thank you to all who are working so diligently to deliver this programme,” Professor MacCraith said on Twitter.

Dr Colm Henry revealed that there was a positivity rate of just 0.08pc in nursing homes in the last week, the lowest since the pandemic began.

Dr Henry said there has been “a collapse” in the number of cases among the cohorts that have been vaccinated.

There have also been no deaths of people over 65 due to Covid-19 in the last week, Dr Henry said. This is the first week of 2021 that this has occurred.

Mr Reid, asked when the vaccination programme will see 250,000 weekly doses, said: “most likely closer to the end of April or early May.

"Certainly not next week. Based on how the forecasts are looking at the minute it's a bit bumpy."

Online Editors