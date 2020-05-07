A third of people arriving in Ireland over the last six days refused to hand over details of where they were staying to allow authorities confirm they were self-isolating.

The Irish Independent has seen new figures which show hundreds of people who flew in to Dublin Airport during that time did not fill in forms detailing where they would be staying.

The forms requested information about the address where the individual would stay for the two weeks after they arrived here.

Under new rules introduced by the Government to stop the spread of Covid-19 from overseas, anyone arriving in Ireland is asked to sign a passenger location form when they arrive at the airport.

However, it has emerged that some 671 passengers have refused to hand over contact details to authorities.

In total, 1,950 people – mainly Irish – have flown in to Dublin Airport during that period and 1,279 have signed forms detailing where they will be staying and how they can be contacted.

Senior Government ministers are currently drafting regulations to make it a mandatory requirement to fill in passenger location forms on arrival in Ireland due to concerns about the low level of compliance.

The 'public health passenger locator form' is given to all passengers arriving at airports or ports and must be filled out before people can travel to their final destination.

Travellers are asked for their name, nationality and contact details.

They are also asked where they will be staying for the two weeks after their arrival and who they are staying with during this period.

They are then asked to self-isolate for a two-week period and avoid contact with most members of the public, especially older people.

The border management unit at Dublin Airport follows up with phone calls to at least 70pc of those who have filled out the form. Passengers failing to answer initial phone calls are followed up with repeated telephone contact.

The first call from border management is made two days after a person arrives in the country.

Any passengers staying in the country for up to two weeks or more receive a second call made 10 days after their arrival to ensure they are residing at the same address and self-isolating.

In the last month, two-thirds of people (406) who signed the form answered their phones and said they were self-isolating to border authorities while 231 passengers did not answer calls.

Figures also show 88pc of passengers arriving at Dublin Port were exempt from the requirement to self-isolate. However, border management made calls to 97 people arriving by ferry with a success rate of 74pc and all passengers who answered said they were self-isolating.

The Government is drafting new regulations to ensure every passenger arriving in Ireland will be required to sign the form and confirm they are self-isolating for two weeks after arrival.

The Department of Foreign Affairs is drafting the new laws with the Department of Justice, Department of Health and the Department of Transport.

The passenger location register tells everyone arriving in this country to keep away from others in their homes and clean their room every day with disinfectant.

They are also told not to use public transport or taxis and not to invite anyone into their home.

"Keep away from older people, anyone with long-term medical conditions and pregnant women," the form states.

"It's OK for friends, family or delivery drivers to drop off food or supplies (but) make sure you're not in the same room as them as they do," it adds.