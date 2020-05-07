| 15.2°C Dublin

One in three people arriving into Ireland refusing to self-isolate for two weeks

Philip Ryan Twitter Email

A third of people arriving in Ireland over the last six days refused to hand over details of where they were staying to allow authorities confirm they were self-isolating.

The Irish Independent has seen new figures which show hundreds of people who flew in to Dublin Airport during that time did not fill in forms detailing where they would be staying.

The forms requested information about the address where the individual would stay for the two weeks after they arrived here.