One in six people in Ireland experienced symptoms of Covid-19 in the last week, chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Tony Holohan has said.

The Department of Health has confirmed an additional 4,650 cases of Covid-19 today.

As of 8am this morning there were 643 patients in hospital with the virus and 118 in ICU.

Read More

"Approximately one in six people in Ireland experienced Covid-like symptoms such as cough, sore throat, high temperature or other flu like symptoms in the past week,” Dr Holohan said.

"The single most important action you can take if you experience any symptoms of Covid-19 is to self-isolate and arrange a PCR test – not an antigen test.”

The CMO said if people want to protect their friends and family from contracting the virus, they should self-isolate as soon as symptoms begin.

“If you want to avoid passing Covid-19 or other respiratory illnesses on to your friends, family or work colleagues, rapidly self-isolating as soon as your symptoms begin is the most important thing you can do,” he said.