One in five coronavirus patients in intensive care died amid growing concern for hospitals this winter

Medical staff at the Bon Secours Hospital, Tralee, in full PPE in theatre, as all adjust to a new era in which structures once associated with virology labs become commonplace in theatre and across so many other clinical settings as a result of COVID-19. The use of PPE is impacting efficiency everywhere as hospitals move to provide optimal protection for patients and staff.

One in five of the 408 patients worst affected by Covid-19 who were admitted to intensive care so far has died, a leading consultant said today.

Dr Catherine Motherway, an intensive care consultant in Limerick extended her sympathy to the bereaved and said she and her colleagues are worried about how hospitals will cope next winter.

The death rate of 20pc is good by international standards, she told a HSE briefing.

Around 87pc of people admitted to intensive care with the virus had underlying conditions like heart disease and the mean age was 60.

However, there are concerns about the impact of surges in infection in the winter and there is a need for more capacity and trained staff,she added.

“We continue to care for twenty eight patients this morning,” she said.

She paid tribute to the public for following public health advice saying many lives were saved as a result of the national response.

When Covid -19 first hit earlier this year hospitals had just 257 intensive care beds, half the European norm.

Over 100 beds additional critical care beds were created over Ireland and at its peak they looked after 160 patients who were seriously ill from the virus.

All patients ill with the virus who needed intensive care were treated and staff were trained to administer the high level care.

However she stressed: ”We need to double our intensive care capacity.”

There has to be an increase in isolation facilities and a speeding up of plans going forward.

Intensive care units should not be operating at more than 70pc capacity but the needs of non Covid-19 patients are also pressing.

HSE chief Paul Reid said the cost of Covid-19 measures in the health service so far has been around €400m.

It could rise to €1.8bn at the of 2020.

He said the HSE’s winter plan will need to provide for extra capacity in hospitals.

They should be running at no more than 80pc but that is already exceeded, he added.

