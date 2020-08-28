One death as a result of Covid-19 outbreak at food plant

THERE has been one death as a result of a Covid-19 outbreak at a food processing plant since the pandemic began.

The death came to light as it was revealed that there have been a total of 41 outbreaks and clusters at food processing plants reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

A total of 40 people have been hospitalised and there have been 1,502 cases confirmed.

Of the 41 outbreaks, 28 were in meat or poultry factories and 13 were outbreaks at other food processing businesses.

A Department of Health spokesperson was unable to confirm if the person whose death was linked to a food processing outbreak was a worker.

“Cases of COVID-19 linked to outbreaks in the settings above are not always confined to factory or food processing workers and may include community cases who are likely to have acquired their illness from one of the outbreak cases,” said the department in statement.

There were 1,445 confirmed cases of the virus associated with the 28 meat or poultry factory outbreaks, 35 of whom were hospitalised and none of whom died.

In addition, there were 57 cases associated with the 13 other food processing outbreaks, five of whom were hospitalised and one person died.

A department spokesperson said it was unable to provide a list of facilities where there have been outbreaks for confidentiality reasons.

In Northern Ireland, a Brazilian woman who worked at a Moy Park plant passed away due to the virus.

