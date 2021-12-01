Omicron is here but Delta may be stabilising – seven things we learned from the latest Nphet briefing

In an online briefing this afternoon, Nphet revealed that while one case of the new variant Omicron has been confirmed in Ireland, the current Delta wave of infections may also be stabilising, but at very high levels.

Omicron confirmed in Ireland

While there was little doubt among public health officials that Omicron was already among us, Dr Cillian De Gascun confirmed the news today that one of eight cases sent for genomic sequencing returned positive for the Omicron variant.

Dr De Gascun said the case relates to someone who returned from a southern African country last week and developed symptoms of the virus so presented for testing. Intensive contact tracing is under way to ascertain if this person may have passed the new variant to close contacts.

Read More

It is highly likely more cases of the virus will pop up in the coming days as more sequencing is done. Up to a dozen European countries now have confirmed cases of the variant.

The Indo Daily: Omicron and Covid Anxiety - Everything you need to know

Current Delta wave may be stabilising

There is evidence that the current wave of infections due to the Delta variant may be levelling off as the R number is now believed to be closer to 1, down from an estimated 1.2 in recent weeks.

While the 14-day incidence has risen slightly from 1,258 to 1,320 in the last seven days, the rate of increase appears to be slowing, Nphet said.

Professor Philip Nolan said the current case trajectory is tracking “slightly better than the optimistic scenario” presented by Nphet before the latest round of restrictions were introduced.

While the latest wave has slowed, it is still at a “very high” level, especially dangerous with the “increasing uncertainty around Omicron”.

“Our estimation is that the infection has slowed, in that the reproduction is now close to or at effectively 1,” Dr Tony Holohan said.

Incidence in older unvaccinated children is more than double national average

Dr Holohan said that incidence among children of primary school age continues to increase along with a “very rapid increase in testing activity” for this age group: testing for all children under 18 has increased. The “most striking” increase is in the 5-12 age group, though, Dr Holohan said.

Prof Nolan said incidence was highest among 11-year-olds, which is more than double the national incidence, while five-year-olds are tracking largely along the national average. “Not all 5 to 12-year-olds are the same,” Prof Nolan said.

‘Very significant’ growth rates in South Africa with emergence of Omicron

This has occurred across the last 7-10 days in South Africa, across various provinces, albeit from a low base of just hundreds of daily cases in a population of over 56 million people.

South Africa had been in a phase of low case levels in October but has experienced a sudden and dramatic surge in cases in recent days, with positivity rates now at 10pc, up from less than 1pc just a few weeks ago.

The quandary for public health officials to unravel is whether this spike in cases and positivity is due to increased infectivity and vaccine-escaping properties of Omicron or due to the fact Delta levels were low in the community and Omicron did not have to outcompete it to become dominant in a largely unvaccinated population.

It will likely be weeks before we know how infectious Omicron really is and what, if any, difference there is in the relationship between it and our current vaccines, when compared to other strains.

Identification of the Omicron case was ‘blind luck’ and the headache this causes

Dr De Gascun admitted that it was “blind luck” that led to the discovery of the Omicron variant in Ireland but added discussions will now have to happen about how the Omicron variant is detected here following this revelation.

When the new variant was first discovered, a trawl of positive cases from October onwards was conducted to see if any possessed the famed S-gene dropout that is associated with Omicron but not Delta.

Eight of 14 cases that were found to have this dropout were sent for whole genome sequencing but only one returned positive for Omicron.

Dr De Gascun said this shows that while the S-gene is a characteristic of Omicron, using this trait to identify cases of the new variant is not fool-proof and discussions are now under way around surveillance of the new variant and whether there are better ways to test for it.

The nation’s genomic sequencing capacity is approximately 1,500 tests per week so officials may now look for ways to further isolate potential Omicron cases before they are then sent for whole genome sequencing.

While the news that Omicron is in Ireland was to be expected, some relatively welcome news is that there appears to be no known cases linked to the confirmed cases as of yet, as intensive contact tracing takes place.

There is no evidence as of yet that the variant is circulating in the community but testing for Omicron only began last weekend.

“This is reassuring in some respects as we thought we had more cases,” Dr De Gascun said.

Nphet will convene tomorrow to discuss current Covid profile

Nphet will meet on Thursday to discuss the current situation regarding Covid-19 and the emerging variant. While Nphet never pre-empt the outcome of their discussions and advice to Government, they said Ireland appears to be in a “stable but fairly high risk” situation epidemiologically.

“It’s important to face into the winter with lower levels of Delta than we have so the emphasis should be on getting those numbers lower,” Prof Nolan said on high case numbers and current hospital and ICU figures.

He said there has clearly been “some population response” to the requests to limit social contacts now that the R number is close to 1 once again.

New modelling being done to include various Omicron scenarios

Dr De Gascun said that if Omicron were to reach a critical mass of the population, it would take 4-6 weeks for it to become the dominant strain in the nation, if it does have a “genuine transmission advantage” over Delta. It should be noted there is no evidence of a transmission advantage or community transmission as of yet.

Prof Nolan said new modelling was under way in an attempt to ascertain the effect Omicron might have if it were to become prevalent in the population.

Various assumptions are worked into the modelling around transmission advantages and vaccine escape to provide different scenarios as to what the variant might do in Ireland if it were to spread in the community. This modelling will be presented to Government in the coming days when it is completed.

Read More



