Older people will know before Christmas if they will need a vaccine booster shot as Taoiseach Micheal Martin has said that the country is “on track” for lifting of restrictions on October 22.

Speaking to reporters in Slovenia, he said that “older age cohorts” will know if they need to get a booster shot and if they can mix and match vaccines before Christmas

He also said that all restrictions, apart from mask wearing in certain settings, are still on track to be lifted on October 22.

“At the moment, the booster vaccine has been administered in terms of certain categories.

Read More

“The medical authorities will look at expanding that over the coming weeks as well, in terms of the other age cohorts.”

When asked if it would be over 70s or over 60s, he said it would be the “older age cohort”.

Mr Martin said that a decision on booster shots will be made over the next four weeks, indicating that it is likely that booster shots will be rolled out in age cohorts.

He also expressed concern about hospital and ICU numbers, saying that he would like for them to fall further.

However, he said that Ireland’s high vaccination rate is something that his European counterparts “cannot get over”.

Mr Martin said that “a further announcement” is due to be made when asked if it planned to add in additional restrictions for nightclubs.

“We’ll look at the vaccination issue and we’ll make a further announcement.”

Mr Martin was speaking as he attended the informal EU Summit in Slovenia this afternoon.