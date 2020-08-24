Oireachtas Golf Society president Cassidy to meet gardaí

Donie Cassidy, president of the Oireachtas Golf Society, is to meet gardaí today over the circumstances of its dinner at the Station House Hotel in Clifden.

Mr Cassidy, who is not speaking publicly on legal advice, is understood to have a paper trail of contacts showing he obtained detailed advice on more than one occasion from the Irish Hotels Federation (IHF).

He is said to be confident of his position despite apologising publicly for the misjudgement in holding the event as a result of the offence caused.

Mr Cassidy is understood to be adamant that he would not be party to anything that breached official guidelines, much less the law. The highest levels of the IHF were in communication with Mr Cassidy, a hotelier of decades standing, the Irish Independent has learned.

He has evidence of the IHF advice, which he will provide to gardaí.

Mr Cassidy's son Martin, a hotelier, serves on the IHF board - but did not attend either the golf event or the dinner, and was not a party to any advice that was provided to the Clifden hotel.

Mr Cassidy has been a member of the Oireachtas Golf Society since 1983 and is understood to be aggrieved that its name has been sullied without the full facts becoming known. He is believed to be particularly dismayed by suggestions that it should be disbanded on foot of the controversy.

Sources said 80pc of the society's membership is made up of people who are retired and are no longer active in politics. The society traditionally has a two-day outing in August during the parliamentary recess to facilitate current Oireachtas members. It checked on the position in order to specifically comply with Covid-19 regulations.

One member, speaking on condition of anonymity, said: "Other societies have been resuming their activities. Ours is no different. This is also about the mental health of people, men and women, who can get out and meet each other safely, play a game and enjoy each other's company.

"Advice or permission, whatever you want to call it, was sought every step of the way," the member said.

